MEISSNER EXPO is Turning 40

Tweet 2/8/2018

MEISSNER EXPO is turning 40 – happy anniversary to the tradeshow, convention and event experts from Hamburg, Germany!



40 years ago, Bruno Meissner established MEISSNER EXPO SYSTEME GmbH. Today, under the name MEISSNER EXPO GmbH, it is still going strong. So let the festivities begin! The premises are decorated in company colors. Guests – customers, friends, companions – are enjoying the stage program: Three scientists compete for the audiences’ approval in a future slam. A street musician plays his guitar. A graphic artist puts the event into illustrations on a huge wall.



Immersed in virtual and augmented reality, guests can walk through a MEISSNER EXPO museum or visit a trade show booth in 3D. At the multi touch table, a lottery turns winners into saviors of the rainforest. There are inspiring lectures, and there is fine food – deliciously prepared by the prizewinning refugee women initiative “Chick Peace”.



After 40 years, Bruno Meissner has a lot to tell: his inspiring stories about the ups and downs in the trade show business leave the guests optimistic. Here’s to the future!





About MEISSNER EXPO

1977 foundation of MEISSNER EXPO SYSTEME GmbH. 2008 establishment of MEISSNER EXPO GmbH. Trade show / event / congress - Conception and design, planning and implementation, training and coaching. 18 employees - Owner-operated. For more information go to





Contact:

mail@meissner-expo.de









