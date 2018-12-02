trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

Smartblock to Introduce a Game Changing Meeting Pod at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/12/2018

Imagine a quiet and relaxing, comfortable and all-inclusive meeting space in your busy trade show booth. If you cannot, it’s time you meet Smartblock.



Having a meeting with your clients, giving a presentation to new prospects, or having a press interview about your new products or services? Smartblock product line gives you a completely new experience, in a focused way.







Smartblock specializes in creating functional meeting pods for exhibitors (and among other applications including offices, etc.) Their compact designs are available in different sizes and with different amenities. Personalization inside and out is easy, and best of all: Once the pod has been erected in about three hours at your booth you can still easily move it around for best position because it’s on WHEELS!



Smartblock started its journey in Finland in 2015. The original idea was to offer a comprehensive meeting room solution for exhibitors. It turned out that the Smartblock pods have an endless amount of other uses as well.



What exhibitors truly can appreciate in Smartblock pods is the quietness in all models. Including the open face models, the high ambient noise gets blocked out effectively thanks to the well selected acoustics materials.



Smartblock has clearly paid close attention to the details. As an example, entering and exiting Smartblock FD is easy because of the wedge-shaped table and inward slanted table edges. Another noticeable detail is the seating. Seat cushions are firm and provides good support. Back cushions have a nice pitch; not too upright or too lounge. Under the seats there is plenty of open storage space, and you will not bang your heels against seat frame.



Moreover, integrated LED lights have four color tone settings from warm to daylight, with dimmer to set the mood for every user. Depending on the Smartblock model, integrated charging stations allows up to four each AC and USB chargers connected at once.



For detailed information about Smartblock products you are invited to visit Smartblock booth #1907 at





Contact:

katia@smartblockusa.com









Imagine a quiet and relaxing, comfortable and all-inclusive meeting space in your busy trade show booth. If you cannot, it’s time you meet Smartblock.Having a meeting with your clients, giving a presentation to new prospects, or having a press interview about your new products or services? Smartblock product line gives you a completely new experience, in a focused way.Smartblock specializes in creating functional meeting pods for exhibitors (and among other applications including offices, etc.) Their compact designs are available in different sizes and with different amenities. Personalization inside and out is easy, and best of all: Once the pod has been erected in about three hours at your booth you can still easily move it around for best position because it’s on WHEELS!Smartblock started its journey in Finland in 2015. The original idea was to offer a comprehensive meeting room solution for exhibitors. It turned out that the Smartblock pods have an endless amount of other uses as well.What exhibitors truly can appreciate in Smartblock pods is the quietness in all models. Including the open face models, the high ambient noise gets blocked out effectively thanks to the well selected acoustics materials.Smartblock has clearly paid close attention to the details. As an example, entering and exiting Smartblock FD is easy because of the wedge-shaped table and inward slanted table edges. Another noticeable detail is the seating. Seat cushions are firm and provides good support. Back cushions have a nice pitch; not too upright or too lounge. Under the seats there is plenty of open storage space, and you will not bang your heels against seat frame.Moreover, integrated LED lights have four color tone settings from warm to daylight, with dimmer to set the mood for every user. Depending on the Smartblock model, integrated charging stations allows up to four each AC and USB chargers connected at once.For detailed information about Smartblock products you are invited to visit Smartblock booth #1907 at EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas in February 26 – 28, 2018, at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. You can obtain a free visitor pass by emailing katia@smartblockusa.com or by visiting www.smartblockusa.com Tweet



