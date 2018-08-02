|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Display Supply & Lighting, Inc. to Offer LED Modular Strips in a Programmable, Changing Color, RGB Format
2/8/2018
Display Supply & Lighting, Inc. a leader in lighting, supply products and product selection and installation oversight services, is proud to now offer our popular LED Modular Strip Series in a programmable, changing color, RGB format. This new product line is designed to internally illuminate light boxes as thin as 2” deep (single or double sided) or be a general illumination option where programmable single or changing color light options are desired.
The 24V, plug and play design allows up to 6 long (5 node) or 10 short (3 node) fixtures to be interconnected and run off a single 96W external class II power supply. It’s unique lensing allows light to spread evenly without hotspots on most materials.
“We are excited to add an RGB option into our very popular LED Modular Stip Series because our customers are always looking for cost effective ways to add single color and changing color into their lighting designs”, said Rob Cohen, Vice President of DS&L. “The entire lighting system of the RGB Modular Strip Series is UL listed, making it a safe, cost effective way to back light or internally light graphics, or uplight or downlight an area, with RGB LED Lighting”.
To learn more about how DS&L can help you and to learn more about the RGB Modular Strips, visit www.dslgroup.com.
About Display Supply & Lighting, Inc.
DS&L is a leading supplier of lighting and supply products to the trade show and display industries for over 37 years. In addition to assisting customers with the selection of products that best meet their application needs, DS&L also provides complete lighting layout, application engineering services, onsite installation oversight services and product selection assistance. For more information about DS&L’s products and services, please visit www.dslgroup.com or call (800) 468-1488.
Contact:
rcohen@dslgroup.com
|
|
|
