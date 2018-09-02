trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, Venues & Destinations

San Diego Convention Center Welcomes ON Site as its Preferred Audio Visual Provider

Tweet 2/9/2018

The San Diego Convention Center is pleased to announce that it has selected ON Site, a division of ON Services, as its preferred provider of audio visual services and its exclusive provider of production rigging and in-house sound.



ON Site is a leading in-house provider of audio visual services to convention centers, hotels and resorts, utilizing the latest innovative technology combined with an unwavering focus on exceptional service. ON Site will provide the San Diego Convention Center with a full spectrum of audio visual and production rigging services supporting conventions, trade shows, meetings and special events. ON Site is the preferred in-house audio visual provider for recognized venues including the Georgia World Congress Center, the Georgia International Convention Center, the Cobb Galleria Center and the Cobb Energy Center.



The Convention Center's Board of Directors voted to approve the five-year contract with ON Site at its January Board meeting. The agreement will begin May 1, 2018.



"We are looking forward to working together with our new partners at ON Site to meet all of our customers' needs," said Executive Vice President and General Manager of the San Diego Convention Center Corporation Karen Totaro, CVE. "One of our core values is service, and we are confident that ON Site will help us fulfill our promise of providing outstanding customer service so that our clients will want to bring their events back to San Diego."



“The San Diego Convention Center is a leading facility, and we share their team’s commitment to providing exceptional service,” said ON Services Executive Vice President Brian Hefner. “We are excited to partner with them as we provide audio visual and production rigging services, delivered with excellence.”





About San Diego Convention Center Corporation

The San Diego Convention Center is the region’s premier gathering place, hosting conventions, trade shows and community events that economically benefit the City of San Diego and advances the region's convention and tourism industry. The San Diego Convention Center Corporation is a public benefit corporation created by the City of San Diego to exclusively manage, market and operate the 2.6 million sq. ft. waterfront facility. Learn more at



About ON Services

ON Services is a leading national provider of live event audio visual services that include AV design, lighting, projection mapping and scenic design services. ON Services provides production services to more than 800 clients, including agency partners, major corporations such as Coca-Cola, INFOR and Ace Hardware. ON Site, a division of ON Services, provides inhouse audio-visual and technology services to venues and hotels across the United States. ON Site serves leading venue and hotel brand properties including Hilton, Marriott, Renaissance, Embassy Suites, Sheraton and Crowne Plaza. For more information, visit





Contact:

Barbara.Moreno@visitsandiego.com









The San Diego Convention Center is pleased to announce that it has selected ON Site, a division of ON Services, as its preferred provider of audio visual services and its exclusive provider of production rigging and in-house sound.ON Site is a leading in-house provider of audio visual services to convention centers, hotels and resorts, utilizing the latest innovative technology combined with an unwavering focus on exceptional service. ON Site will provide the San Diego Convention Center with a full spectrum of audio visual and production rigging services supporting conventions, trade shows, meetings and special events. ON Site is the preferred in-house audio visual provider for recognized venues including the Georgia World Congress Center, the Georgia International Convention Center, the Cobb Galleria Center and the Cobb Energy Center.The Convention Center's Board of Directors voted to approve the five-year contract with ON Site at its January Board meeting. The agreement will begin May 1, 2018."We are looking forward to working together with our new partners at ON Site to meet all of our customers' needs," said Executive Vice President and General Manager of the San Diego Convention Center Corporation Karen Totaro, CVE. "One of our core values is service, and we are confident that ON Site will help us fulfill our promise of providing outstanding customer service so that our clients will want to bring their events back to San Diego."“The San Diego Convention Center is a leading facility, and we share their team’s commitment to providing exceptional service,” said ON Services Executive Vice President Brian Hefner. “We are excited to partner with them as we provide audio visual and production rigging services, delivered with excellence.”About San Diego Convention Center CorporationThe San Diego Convention Center is the region’s premier gathering place, hosting conventions, trade shows and community events that economically benefit the City of San Diego and advances the region's convention and tourism industry. The San Diego Convention Center Corporation is a public benefit corporation created by the City of San Diego to exclusively manage, market and operate the 2.6 million sq. ft. waterfront facility. Learn more at www.visitsandiego.com About ON ServicesON Services is a leading national provider of live event audio visual services that include AV design, lighting, projection mapping and scenic design services. ON Services provides production services to more than 800 clients, including agency partners, major corporations such as Coca-Cola, INFOR and Ace Hardware. ON Site, a division of ON Services, provides inhouse audio-visual and technology services to venues and hotels across the United States. ON Site serves leading venue and hotel brand properties including Hilton, Marriott, Renaissance, Embassy Suites, Sheraton and Crowne Plaza. For more information, visit www.onservices.com Tweet



