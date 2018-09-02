|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Six Trends Fit to Exhibit in 2018 and Beyond EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Three Earn CTSM Diamond Level Certification from EXHIBITOR Magazine EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, Venues & Destinations
San Diego Convention Center Welcomes ON Site as its Preferred Audio Visual Provider
2/9/2018
The San Diego Convention Center is pleased to announce that it has selected ON Site, a division of ON Services, as its preferred provider of audio visual services and its exclusive provider of production rigging and in-house sound.
ON Site is a leading in-house provider of audio visual services to convention centers, hotels and resorts, utilizing the latest innovative technology combined with an unwavering focus on exceptional service. ON Site will provide the San Diego Convention Center with a full spectrum of audio visual and production rigging services supporting conventions, trade shows, meetings and special events. ON Site is the preferred in-house audio visual provider for recognized venues including the Georgia World Congress Center, the Georgia International Convention Center, the Cobb Galleria Center and the Cobb Energy Center.
The Convention Center's Board of Directors voted to approve the five-year contract with ON Site at its January Board meeting. The agreement will begin May 1, 2018.
"We are looking forward to working together with our new partners at ON Site to meet all of our customers' needs," said Executive Vice President and General Manager of the San Diego Convention Center Corporation Karen Totaro, CVE. "One of our core values is service, and we are confident that ON Site will help us fulfill our promise of providing outstanding customer service so that our clients will want to bring their events back to San Diego."
“The San Diego Convention Center is a leading facility, and we share their team’s commitment to providing exceptional service,” said ON Services Executive Vice President Brian Hefner. “We are excited to partner with them as we provide audio visual and production rigging services, delivered with excellence.”
About San Diego Convention Center Corporation
The San Diego Convention Center is the region’s premier gathering place, hosting conventions, trade shows and community events that economically benefit the City of San Diego and advances the region's convention and tourism industry. The San Diego Convention Center Corporation is a public benefit corporation created by the City of San Diego to exclusively manage, market and operate the 2.6 million sq. ft. waterfront facility. Learn more at www.visitsandiego.com.
About ON Services
ON Services is a leading national provider of live event audio visual services that include AV design, lighting, projection mapping and scenic design services. ON Services provides production services to more than 800 clients, including agency partners, major corporations such as Coca-Cola, INFOR and Ace Hardware. ON Site, a division of ON Services, provides inhouse audio-visual and technology services to venues and hotels across the United States. ON Site serves leading venue and hotel brand properties including Hilton, Marriott, Renaissance, Embassy Suites, Sheraton and Crowne Plaza. For more information, visit www.onservices.com.
Contact:
Barbara.Moreno@visitsandiego.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|