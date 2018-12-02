trending Sponsored Content

PeopleVisionFX to Debut Magic Book at EXHIBITORLIVE, Booth 1705

2/12/2018

PeopleVisionFX will be exhibiting its newest special effect technologies at



The Magic Book is a new display that allows an exhibitor to tell its story through the power of dimensional projection. A visitor can magically turn the pages of a sculpted book with a simple gesture. In addition to text, the Magic Book can display pictures that can come to life as moving images. The display is inherently interactive, can be produced in virtually any size, and is compatible with any brand.







Utilizing the unique PeopleVision system for dimensional video projection, the Magic Book creates truly three dimensional images. The book is actually an interactive sculpted projection screen. The imagery itself is also contoured to correct for the distortion that is inherent in projections on non-flat surfaces. According to PeopleVisionFX President, Wayne Sullivant, the Magic Book utilizes unique PeopleVisionFX technologies and “creates a captivating experience with the ability to tell a compelling story.”



Because it combines interaction, motion and dimensional projection, the Magic Book is ideally suited for face-to-face experiences such as trade shows and events, along with displays in museums and exhibits. The technology goes beyond the flat confines of conventional presentations to include almost unlimited information such as animations, charts, photos, graphs, videos, mechanism of disease, or mechanism of action presentations, all in real 3D space.



PeopleVisionFX, of Roselle, NJ, produces and markets creative special effects for theme parks, museums and corporate exhibits. PeopleVisionFX technologies include a unique system for three dimensional video projection. Products using this technique include the SpokesMannequin®, an animated figure that accurately reproduces the voice, likeness and expressive nuances of a live presenter. In addition to the SpokesMannequin, other dimensional video products from PeopleVisionFX include the Anatomical VideoSculpture™ and FollowTech™ effects.



The PeopleVisionFX exhibit will also include the company’s PhotonOpticon™ holographic effects where video images of varying levels of translucency are projected onto a transparent screen. Unlike ordinary holograms, PhotonOpticon images are able to move and to incorporate synchronized audio.



EXHIBITORLIVE will be the nation’s largest gathering of trade show and corporate event marketing professionals. The annual event will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas and will include nearly 300 exhibitors. More than 5,000 trade show and event marketing professionals are expected to attend. The show is produced by



For more information, contact Wayne Sullivant at (973) 509-2056, waynesullivant@peoplevisionfx.com, or go to





