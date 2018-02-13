trending Sponsored Content

Freeman Powers TechLive Demos at EXHIBITORLIVE

2/13/2018

Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced a partnership with Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, to create TechLive Demos, an interactive, attendee-focused educational experience, on-site at



"The TechLive demos concept arose from direct feedback we received from EXHIBITORLIVE attendees and







EXHIBITORLIVE TechLive demos are scheduled regularly Monday through Wednesday from 11:30 – 3:30.



Featured TechLive demos:



Digital Experiences by Helios Interactive, a Freeman Company (February 26)

When it comes to Virtual Reality (VR), there are no limits. Virtual worlds, training exercises, learning programs, immersive games, and more are all within the realm of possibilities. Learn how to create state-of-the-art, interactive, digital experiences that provide memorable, shareable, and impactful interactions for your audiences.



Plus: How VR works

Main types of VR and when to use them

How to get your attendees excited about VR

How to explain the value of VR to sponsors

How to leverage your VR content after the event



Touch™ by Freeman (February 27)

Passive audiences are out and active participants are in! Today's attendee wants to do more than listen to someone speak and take notes. Attendees want to participate and contribute, which is where audience engagement technology comes in. Learn how our web-based, second-screen platform can improve your presentations effectiveness and increase audience engagement during and after your event.



Plus: How to turn a mobile device into an engagement tool

How to get your audience connected to the presenter and keep them there

How and when to use audience polling techniques

How to use engagement data to improve your event



Digital Product Showcase by Freeman (February 28)

Make the most of your exhibit presence at your next event. Carefully designed digital displays create an interactive product catalog that provides increased exposure for exhibitors and sponsors, captures leads, and helps generate revenue.



Learn: How to use technology to transform your traditional product showcase into a digital catalog

How to drive more traffic to exhibitor booths and provide leads at the close of the event

How to use technology to prove ROI



“With TechLive, we will be able to bring today’s latest event technologies to life for attendees, giving them a close-up look at the solutions that are shaping the future of the industry,” said Danielle Puceta, vice president, Digital Product & Partnerships, Freeman. “Located in the heart of EXHIBITORLIVE’s town square, the educational experience will provide valuable insights into how these advanced technologies can be integrated to create more memorable and engaging exhibits.”



Touch and Digital Product Showcase will have scheduled presentations every 30 minutes. Each will last approximately 10 minutes and then follow with Q&A. VR/AR will not have scheduled presentations, but will be immersive experiences on a one on one basis. To learn more, visit The TechLive area, located in The Square.



EXHIBITORLIVE, America's premier conference for trade show and corporate event professionals, takes place February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.





About Freeman

Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries.





Contact:

jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com











More information about Freeman...





