Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Freeman Powers TechLive Demos at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/13/2018
Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced a partnership with Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, to create TechLive Demos, an interactive, attendee-focused educational experience, on-site at EXHIBITORLIVE - The Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Conference.
"The TechLive demos concept arose from direct feedback we received from EXHIBITORLIVE attendees and EXHIBITOR magazine readers," notes Randy Acker, coo and president of Exhibitor Media Group. "Exhibit and event marketers continually tell us that technology solutions often lack practical applications, and often come with a cost prohibitive price tag. The TechLive demos will showcase a range of application-driven technology, which is both approachable and practical, for attendees looking for solutions for their own exhibiting and event programs."
EXHIBITORLIVE TechLive demos are scheduled regularly Monday through Wednesday from 11:30 – 3:30.
Featured TechLive demos:
Digital Experiences by Helios Interactive, a Freeman Company (February 26)
When it comes to Virtual Reality (VR), there are no limits. Virtual worlds, training exercises, learning programs, immersive games, and more are all within the realm of possibilities. Learn how to create state-of-the-art, interactive, digital experiences that provide memorable, shareable, and impactful interactions for your audiences.
Plus:
Passive audiences are out and active participants are in! Today's attendee wants to do more than listen to someone speak and take notes. Attendees want to participate and contribute, which is where audience engagement technology comes in. Learn how our web-based, second-screen platform can improve your presentations effectiveness and increase audience engagement during and after your event.
Plus:
Make the most of your exhibit presence at your next event. Carefully designed digital displays create an interactive product catalog that provides increased exposure for exhibitors and sponsors, captures leads, and helps generate revenue.
Learn:
Touch and Digital Product Showcase will have scheduled presentations every 30 minutes. Each will last approximately 10 minutes and then follow with Q&A. VR/AR will not have scheduled presentations, but will be immersive experiences on a one on one basis. To learn more, visit The TechLive area, located in The Square.
EXHIBITORLIVE, America's premier conference for trade show and corporate event professionals, takes place February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas. Visit www.ExhibitorLive.com for registration and information.
About Freeman
Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freeman.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com
