trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Associations/Press, EXHIBITORLIVE News

EDPA Las Vegas to Host Chapter Breakfast at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/14/2018

Join the EDPA Las Vegas Chapter and industry peers for it's first educational meeting of 2018 in conjunction with the EXHIBITORLIVE event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, from 8:00 AM TO 10:30 AM.



Attendees will enjoy breakfast as they hear the latest about local and national EDPA. Joining us again as our keynote speak will be Hugh Sinnock with the Las Vegas Convention & Visitor's Authority (LVCVA) with an update on the state of the local exhibition/tourism economy.



We'll have some great raffle prizes as usual and one lucky attendee will receive a certificate for FREE golf at the Las Vegas Chapter Annual Golf Tournament (May 30th, details to come)! 7:30am - Check-in

8:00 - 9:00am - Breakfast, EDPA Foundation & Las Vegas Chapter Announcements

9:00 - 9:45am - Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Association Keynote

9:45am - 10:30am - Networking and EDPA LV Member Collateral Share This event will be held in The Connection Zone, next to The Square, near the entrance to the Exhibit Hall.



Registration open now for this meeting.



Reserve Your Spot Here



2018 EDPA Las Vegas Chapter Member Price:

Early Bird: $55/person

after Feb. 15th - $60/person



Non-Member Price:

Early Bird: $60/person

after Feb. 15th - $65/person



There are meeting sponsorship and host opportunities available in addition to raffle item donation for this event. Email us at edpalvc@gmail.com for more information, or click





Contact:

edpalvc@gmail.com









Join the EDPA Las Vegas Chapter and industry peers for it's first educational meeting of 2018 in conjunction with the EXHIBITORevent at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, from 8:00 AM TO 10:30 AM.Attendees will enjoy breakfast as they hear the latest about local and national EDPA. Joining us again as our keynote speak will be Hugh Sinnock with the Las Vegas Convention & Visitor's Authority (LVCVA) with an update on the state of the local exhibition/tourism economy.We'll have some great raffle prizes as usual and one lucky attendee will receive a certificate for FREE golf at the Las Vegas Chapter Annual Golf Tournament (May 30th, details to come)!This event will be held in The Connection Zone, next to The Square, near the entrance to the Exhibit Hall.Registration open now for this meeting.2018 EDPA Las Vegas Chapter Member Price:Early Bird: $55/personafter Feb. 15th - $60/personNon-Member Price:Early Bird: $60/personafter Feb. 15th - $65/personThere are meeting sponsorship and host opportunities available in addition to raffle item donation for this event. Email us at edpalvc@gmail.com for more information, or click here Tweet



