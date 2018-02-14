WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
EDPA Las Vegas to Host Chapter Breakfast at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/14/2018
Join the EDPA Las Vegas Chapter and industry peers for it's first educational meeting of 2018 in conjunction with the EXHIBITORLIVE event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, from 8:00 AM TO 10:30 AM.

Attendees will enjoy breakfast as they hear the latest about local and national EDPA. Joining us again as our keynote speak will be Hugh Sinnock with the Las Vegas Convention & Visitor's Authority (LVCVA) with an update on the state of the local exhibition/tourism economy.

We'll have some great raffle prizes as usual and one lucky attendee will receive a certificate for FREE golf at the Las Vegas Chapter Annual Golf Tournament (May 30th, details to come)!
  • 7:30am - Check-in
  • 8:00 - 9:00am - Breakfast, EDPA Foundation & Las Vegas Chapter Announcements
  • 9:00 - 9:45am - Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Association Keynote
  • 9:45am - 10:30am - Networking and EDPA LV Member Collateral Share
This event will be held in The Connection Zone, next to The Square, near the entrance to the Exhibit Hall.

Registration open now for this meeting.

Reserve Your Spot Here

2018 EDPA Las Vegas Chapter Member Price:
Early Bird: $55/person
after Feb. 15th - $60/person

Non-Member Price:
Early Bird: $60/person
after Feb. 15th - $65/person

There are meeting sponsorship and host opportunities available in addition to raffle item donation for this event. Email us at edpalvc@gmail.com for more information, or click here.


Contact:
edpalvc@gmail.com






