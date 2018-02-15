|
Company News
Mirror Show Management Hosts 2nd Annual 'Souper' Bowl Fundraiser to Support Foodlink
2/15/2018
Leading up to the Big Game, Mirror Show Management hosted their second annual fundraiser to combat hunger in the Rochester, NY area.
Dubbed the Souper Bowl, MSM employees created and served up their favorite soup recipes to co-workers for $6 per cup, or $20 for a week-long “Season Ticket.” This year, a new addition was the Chili Cook Off which featured nine unique chili recipes competing for top prize—a custom-crafted wood burned trophy created by one of MSM’s very own. In addition, employees donated gift baskets raffled off at the end of the week.
One hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to Foodlink, a Rochester-based charity specializing in feeding the needy. Last year, Foodlink distributed more than 17.4 million pounds of food — including 4.9 million pounds of produce, offered more than 200 nutrition education courses, and created new access points for healthy foods in underserved communities.
In just two years, MSM has raised $6,363 all going towards the fight against hunger.
“What a fun and delicious way to bring everyone together for a great cause,” said Donna Shultz, MSM President. “This was entirely the idea of folks in our creative department. The giving nature of MSM people never fails to amaze me.”
About Mirror Show Management
Mirror Show Management is a customer experience agency specializing in trade shows, events and environments. MSM was the first agency RFP-certified by the Experiential Designers and Producers Association, resides on Event Marketer’s Fab 50 List of the most elite exhibit fabrication companies and has been named a Top Workplace since the award’s inception. Visit www.mirrorshow.com for more details.
Contact:
Kelsey.Frank@mirrorshow.com
More information about Mirror Show Management...
