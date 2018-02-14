trending Sponsored Content

Awards

Imprint Group Receives 2018 Special Event Award

2/14/2018

Last week, a small company headquartered in Denver received the award for “Best Theatrical Entertainment Production” in the world at the 2018 Special Event Gala in New Orleans last week. The team at Imprint Group couldn’t be prouder or more humbled by this honor for our work creating a custom Hamilton inspired show for the 2017 Beaux Arts Ball and our client, National Jewish Health.



The Special Event Gala represents the oldest and most prestigious awards ceremony in the events industry and recognizes the industry’s best work worldwide. This year, Special Events magazine received more than 400 nominations from eleven countries.



For the 8th consecutive year, National Jewish Health called on Imprint to produce the entertainment for their annual fundraising Gala. They wanted to parlay the popularity of Broadway’s hit musical, HAMILTON, and create an experience that would excite and attract patrons by bringing this cultural phenomenon to life in Denver. The result was the “Freedom Ball,” a celebration of America’s independent spirit and resolve demonstrated through the entertainment by a series of vignettes that mashed up iconic numbers from the musical and modern songs that connected to the theme.



The Beaux Arts Ball burst with the youthful and revolutionary energy focusing on America’s path to freedom. We wanted the audience to discover this game-changing musical while experiencing the relevant contemporary hits that had everyone raising a glass to freedom! We are so grateful to National Jewish Health and all of our clients who give us the opportunity to do our best work every day; and we couldn’t be more thankful to have such an incredible team giving their best to Imprint each day.



