Venues & Destinations
Harrah's Las Vegas Completes $140 Million Renovation
2/15/2018
Harrah’s Las Vegas has completed a $140 million transformation, which includes 1,622 modern new guest rooms and suites in its Valley Tower. Pairing seven-day-a-week free, live entertainment with a new lobby bar and casino floor, Harrah’s Las Vegas offers the best value at the center of the Strip. The new look comes as Harrah’s celebrates 80 years as a premier gaming brand.
This latest redesign follows the renovation of 672 guest rooms and suites on the south side of the tower in 2016, resulting in a completely refreshed Valley Tower at the beloved Caesars Entertainment resort. The easily accessible Harrah’s Las Vegas is steps away from various Las Vegas landmarks and attractions and is a stop on the Las Vegas Monorail line.
"Harrah's is one of the most recognized gaming brands in the country and Harrah’s Las Vegas offers a great value in the heart of the Strip," says Dan Walsh, general manager of Harrah's Las Vegas. "The renovated Valley Tower combined with non-stop entertainment and distinct dining options further elevate the dynamic guest experience that can only be found at Harrah’s."
Designed by Marnell Architecture, the stylish interiors of the reimagined Valley Tower guest rooms consist of bold yet sophisticated décor with warm tones of gray and purple accents. Bold, purple fabric and blue sitting chairs complement the room’s cream décor, dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures. Oversized vanities offer backlit mirrors and bars, while suites feature ceramic dark plank tile. Rates start at $52 per night.
Located on the ground floor of the Valley Tower, the resort now offers a new lobby bar with a sleek design that features 12 gaming stations, seating with charging stations and an Instagram-worthy image of the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign. The resort’s recent renovations also include a completely remodeled casino floor and a new Starbucks near the Carnaval Court Bar.
Guest room and suite design highlights include the following:
Harrah’s Las Vegas offers free live entertainment, seven days a week at a number of venues. Toby Keith’s ‘I Love this Bar & Grill’ features live country music acts, hand-picked by Toby Keith, played nightly. Carnaval Court is an open-air street party with music from live bands and DJs played day and night while flair bartenders prepare drinks. The Piano Bar, which debuted a new patio last spring, offers 12 hours of live, interactive shows daily. Entertainment includes Big Elvis, The Saxmen Duo, Rusty’s All Star Karaoke and the Dueling Piano Twins.
Harrah’s pays tribute to active military and veterans with military discounts year-round. Toby Keith’s offers one free Soldier Burger for active military members and 20 percent off a single entrée for veterans or active military. This year the Harrah’s brand celebrates its rich, 80-year history as a preeminent leader in gaming. William F. Harrah opened his first bingo parlor in Reno, Nevada in 1937, followed by his first hotel in the city’s downtown, beginning the classic Harrah’s brand. Harrah’s Las Vegas opened its doors in 1992 and is one of 16 Harrah’s resorts worldwide. The new Valley Tower suites are part of the Caesars Suites program, where guests can conveniently book more than 2,000 suites and villas within Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas portfolio on one comprehensive website, www.caesarssuites.com.
About Harrah’s Las Vegas
With more than 2,500 hotel rooms and suites, Harrah’s Las Vegas is an affordable, welcoming resort where guests can break away from their daily routine in a playful atmosphere. The newly renovated Valley Tower features 1,622 modern rooms with warm tones of gray and purple accents, as well as dark wood furnishings. Harrah’s Las Vegas features 87,000 square-feet of casino space, a modern Race & Sports Book offering both live gaming and sports betting, and more than 25,000 square-feet of meeting and convention space. Six restaurants encompass everything from Toby Keith’s ‘I Love This Bar & Grill,’ which offers an all-American menu and live music nightly, to the chef-driven Fulton Street Food Hall, to the upscale setting of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a romantic venue with breathtaking views of the Strip. Harrah’s outdoor bar, Carnaval Court, brings high energy to the Las Vegas Strip with live music and some of the world’s top flair bartenders who juggle and pour to perfection. A wide variety of entertainment options include rock and roll headliners The Righteous Brothers featuring Bill Medley with Bucky Heard, Tenors of Rock featuring the best male rock voices in the UK, and the comedy-magic of Mac King. For more information, please visit www.harrahslasvegas.com.
Contact:
michelle@jeffwagneragency.com
