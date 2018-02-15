trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Shows & Events

Cincinnati Magazine Purchases Cincinnati Baby and Beyond Expo from Hart Productions

Tweet 2/15/2018

Cincinnati Magazine announced today that it has purchased the Cincinnati Baby and Beyond Expo from Hart Productions. The magazine has produced the expo’s program since its inception three years ago and has become intimately familiar with its logistics and demographic. This year’s expo is set for September 15-16 at the Sharonville Convention Center.



“Purposeful events for niche audiences are a growing area of focus for us,” said Cincinnati Magazine Publisher Ivy Bayer. “The Cincinnati Baby and Beyond Expo aligns perfectly with the strategic goals of Cincinnati Magazine’s Baby Guide, which is produced as an annual complement to our award-winning monthly publication and digital content. We are thrilled to further expand our reach to meet the needs and interests of parents in our community in this multi-faceted, hands-on way.”



“We have an excellent, long-standing relationship with Cincinnati Magazine as the publisher of multiple, high quality show programs for our events,” said Vicki Hart, CEO of Hart Productions. “Cincinnati Magazine is the premier lifestyle and heritage magazine of Cincinnati, and they produce quality events and content we enjoy. So our decision was simple.”



The Cincinnati Baby and Beyond Expo will become an experiential extension of the magazine’s content produced exclusively for local parents and soon-to-be parents. The Cincinnati Magazine Baby Guide offers relevant, researched, honest advice, featuring interviews with local medical experts, hot topic discussions, how-to guides and tips on everything from nutrition, to safe sleep, to discipline, delivered in a fun and interesting format. In harmony with this annual publication, the expo will boast more than 175 vendors featuring the latest baby gear, clothing and accessories, plus on-site child and health care experts, with interactive activities to keep the kids entertained while mom and dad shop and learn.



One of the largest of its kind in the country, the Cincinnati Baby and Beyond Expo is the newest addition to a growing list of popular, large-scale events the magazine has a major role in or ownership of. Among them are Savor Cincinnati, a 10-night dinner series featuring custom menus developed by the city's most celebrated chefs, and Slice Night, an annual fundraiser featuring a wide array of gourmet pizza at Sawyer Point, benefiting the University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute.



Additional information and tickets for the 2018 Cincinnati Baby and Beyond Expo may be purchased at





About Cincinnati Magazine

Cincinnati Magazine covers all the best the Queen City has to offer. As the city’s most respected and award-winning magazine, Cincinnati Magazine connects with more than 160,000 monthly readers. Through deeply researched and cleverly written articles, it is the voice of authority and ultimate guide to Cincinnati both in print and online. Cincinnati Magazine celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017, and just completed the second year of its innovative, philanthropic fundraising competition, the Cincinnati Gives Challenge, which has raised more than $500,000 dollars for local charities. Learn more at





Contact:

candice@fiercemarketing.co









Cincinnati Magazine announced today that it has purchased the Cincinnati Baby and Beyond Expo from Hart Productions. The magazine has produced the expo’s program since its inception three years ago and has become intimately familiar with its logistics and demographic. This year’s expo is set for September 15-16 at the Sharonville Convention Center.“Purposeful events for niche audiences are a growing area of focus for us,” said Cincinnati Magazine Publisher Ivy Bayer. “The Cincinnati Baby and Beyond Expo aligns perfectly with the strategic goals of Cincinnati Magazine’s Baby Guide, which is produced as an annual complement to our award-winning monthly publication and digital content. We are thrilled to further expand our reach to meet the needs and interests of parents in our community in this multi-faceted, hands-on way.”“We have an excellent, long-standing relationship with Cincinnati Magazine as the publisher of multiple, high quality show programs for our events,” said Vicki Hart, CEO of Hart Productions. “Cincinnati Magazine is the premier lifestyle and heritage magazine of Cincinnati, and they produce quality events and content we enjoy. So our decision was simple.”The Cincinnati Baby and Beyond Expo will become an experiential extension of the magazine’s content produced exclusively for local parents and soon-to-be parents. The Cincinnati Magazine Baby Guide offers relevant, researched, honest advice, featuring interviews with local medical experts, hot topic discussions, how-to guides and tips on everything from nutrition, to safe sleep, to discipline, delivered in a fun and interesting format. In harmony with this annual publication, the expo will boast more than 175 vendors featuring the latest baby gear, clothing and accessories, plus on-site child and health care experts, with interactive activities to keep the kids entertained while mom and dad shop and learn.One of the largest of its kind in the country, the Cincinnati Baby and Beyond Expo is the newest addition to a growing list of popular, large-scale events the magazine has a major role in or ownership of. Among them are Savor Cincinnati, a 10-night dinner series featuring custom menus developed by the city's most celebrated chefs, and Slice Night, an annual fundraiser featuring a wide array of gourmet pizza at Sawyer Point, benefiting the University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute.Additional information and tickets for the 2018 Cincinnati Baby and Beyond Expo may be purchased at www.cincinnatibabyandbeyondexpo.com About Cincinnati MagazineCincinnati Magazine covers all the best the Queen City has to offer. As the city’s most respected and award-winning magazine, Cincinnati Magazine connects with more than 160,000 monthly readers. Through deeply researched and cleverly written articles, it is the voice of authority and ultimate guide to Cincinnati both in print and online. Cincinnati Magazine celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017, and just completed the second year of its innovative, philanthropic fundraising competition, the Cincinnati Gives Challenge, which has raised more than $500,000 dollars for local charities. Learn more at www.cincinnatimagazine.com Tweet



