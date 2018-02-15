|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
10 Steps to Prepare for a Successful Trade Show EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Three Earn CTSM Diamond Level Certification from EXHIBITOR Magazine EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Nimlok Chicago Expands Sales Team of Exhibit & Display Professionals
2/15/2018
Nimlok Chicago, an exclusive and expert Nimlok exhibit and display solutions provider based in the Chicago-land area, is proud to announce the addition of two sales consultants to its growing team: Annette Salinas and Matthew Brennan.
Salinas joins the team with over seven years’ experience in sales and marketing roles in publishing and media, and looks to expand Nimlok Chicago’s integrated sales and marketing program.
Brennan brings a varied professional background, including roles in manufacturing, real estate and finance. His contributions to the Nimlok Chicago sales team will allow the company to provide a higher level of customer service to more clients, throughout the Chicago-land area and beyond.
One part creative agency, one part cutting-edge manufacturer, Nimlok Chicago works with clients to help unlock full brand potential through the design and delivery of award-winning, innovative trade show exhibits and environments.
Nimlok Chicago is an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau and the recipient of EXHIBITOR magazine’s 2016 Best Island Exhibit award and the 2017 Compass Award of Merit by the Transportation Marketing & Sales Association. To learn more, visit www.nimlok-chicago.com.
About Nimlok
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to www.nimlok.com.
Contact:
kyle@orbus.com
More information about Nimlok...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|