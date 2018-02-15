trending Sponsored Content

Nimlok Chicago Expands Sales Team of Exhibit & Display Professionals

2/15/2018

Nimlok Chicago, an exclusive and expert Nimlok exhibit and display solutions provider based in the Chicago-land area, is proud to announce the addition of two sales consultants to its growing team: Annette Salinas and Matthew Brennan.



Salinas joins the team with over seven years’ experience in sales and marketing roles in publishing and media, and looks to expand Nimlok Chicago’s integrated sales and marketing program.



Brennan brings a varied professional background, including roles in manufacturing, real estate and finance. His contributions to the Nimlok Chicago sales team will allow the company to provide a higher level of customer service to more clients, throughout the Chicago-land area and beyond.



One part creative agency, one part cutting-edge manufacturer, Nimlok Chicago works with clients to help unlock full brand potential through the design and delivery of award-winning, innovative trade show exhibits and environments.



Nimlok Chicago is an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau and the recipient of





About Nimlok

Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to





