trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

American College of Chest Physicians Re-signs with CompuSystems

Tweet 2/15/2018

The American College of Chest Physicians has re-signed with CompuSystems to provide full-service registration and lead retrieval services for their 2018, 2019 and 2020 CHEST Annual Meetings. The CHEST Annual Meeting is the premier education event in clinical chest medicine, offering current pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine topics presented in a variety of innovative instruction formats. The 2018 event will be held October 6-10 in San Antonio, Texas.



About the CHEST Annual Meeting

The CHEST Annual Meeting started in 1935 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Spearheaded by a tuberculosis patient, CHEST founder Murray Kornfeld, this small gathering of health-care professionals has grown into the premier chest medicine education meeting for clinicians.



About the American College of Chest Physicians

The American College of Chest Physicians is the global leader in advancing best patient outcomes through innovative chest medicine education, clinical research, and team-based care. With more than 19,000 members representing 100+ countries around the world, their mission is to champion the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chest diseases through education, communication, and research.



About CompuSystems

CompuSystems is a leading provider of registration, data management and lead retrieval services. Our mission is to help event organizers, exhibitors and attendees achieve the best possible trade show experience. For more information about CompuSystems industry-leading services please visit





Contact:

david.cirillo@csireg.com









The American College of Chest Physicians has re-signed with CompuSystems to provide full-service registration and lead retrieval services for their 2018, 2019 and 2020 CHEST Annual Meetings. The CHEST Annual Meeting is the premier education event in clinical chest medicine, offering current pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine topics presented in a variety of innovative instruction formats. The 2018 event will be held October 6-10 in San Antonio, Texas.About the CHEST Annual MeetingThe CHEST Annual Meeting started in 1935 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Spearheaded by a tuberculosis patient, CHEST founder Murray Kornfeld, this small gathering of health-care professionals has grown into the premier chest medicine education meeting for clinicians.About the American College of Chest PhysiciansThe American College of Chest Physicians is the global leader in advancing best patient outcomes through innovative chest medicine education, clinical research, and team-based care. With more than 19,000 members representing 100+ countries around the world, their mission is to champion the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chest diseases through education, communication, and research.About CompuSystemsCompuSystems is a leading provider of registration, data management and lead retrieval services. Our mission is to help event organizers, exhibitors and attendees achieve the best possible trade show experience. For more information about CompuSystems industry-leading services please visit www.compusystems.com Tweet



