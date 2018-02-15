trending Sponsored Content

Awards

Greek Theatre Receives 'Best Small Outdoor Venue' Pollstar Award

Tweet 2/15/2018

The Greek Theatre was honored this week at the annual Pollstar Conference in Los Angeles, by being named recipient of the 2017 Red Rocks Award/ Best Small Outdoor Venue.



The iconic LA, outdoor venue, owned by the City of LA, and overseen by the Department of Recreation and Parks is managed by SMG. SMG, the world’s largest facility management company, was chosen in 2015 to manage the facility and completed a major transition in 2016 from an exclusive operator model to an open venue system. This change opened the doors to a diverse array of talent, promoters and entertainment legends. In 2017, the Greek Theatre hosted a record number of events between the months of April – October with a total attendance of 338,000.



Under the open venue model, the City of Los Angeles reaped a record $5.5 million in net revenue from rent and services, parking, food and beverage sales, premium seating, and sponsorships, which helped to fund over $1.5 million in capital improvements for the venue.



“2017 was an Incredible year for the Greek Theatre with well over 300,000 visitors. Receiving the Pollstar award was thrilling for our management team after the consistent hard work dedicated to this beloved venue. The Greek Management and Food and Beverage Team worked diligently at preparing the venue and event calendar for the 2017 season. Partners Goldenvoice, Live Nation and Nederlander Concerts put together another jam-packed season of entertainment featuring over 70 concerts to include John Legend, Logic, Buckingham McVie, Sam Hunt, Pete Townshend, Haim and Harry Styles. We look forward to again working with our partners, hosting artists and entertaining music fans in the summer of 2018!”said Becky Colwell, SMG Greek Theatre General Manager.





About The Greek Theatre

The Greek Theatre is a 5,901-seat music venue located in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, California. It was built in 1929, opening on September 29 of that year. Designed by architect Samuel Tilden Norton, the theatre stage is modeled after a Greek temple. The Greek Theatre is owned by the City of Los Angeles, Department of Recreation and Parks, and is operated by SMG World. The venue is among the City’s most cherished public sites. The historic Greek Theatre stands as one of the nation’s most beloved and recognized outdoor entertainment venues. Throughout its history, the Greek has played host to some of the biggest legends in music. This iconic venue has also served as a site for numerous high school graduations, community events and backdrops for television shows and motion pictures. For more information visit



About SMG

Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the MercedesBenz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, Premier and SAVOR. Currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide, including high profile facilities such as Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, CA, McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, BOK Center in Tulsa, and Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK. For more information visit





Contact:

ahernandez@lagreektheatre.com









