3D Exhibits to Demonstrate 'Ideation Calibration' at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/14/2018

What could you accomplish if you had a clear direction for your program? One that your entire team was aligned with—including management?



3D Exhibits, a full-service trade show exhibit design and marketing company, thinks the sky’s the limit—and has created an experience for the trade show floor at EXHIBITORLIVE that is designed to get you there.



3D Exhibits will be hosting two Ideation Calibration Workshops in its booth on Monday and Tuesday, and one workshop on Wednesday, at EXHIBITORLIVE. Limited to ten attendees, these sessions will demonstrate a process trade show marketers can use to identify where their brand is today, where it needs to be, and how to bridge the gap in between. Attendees who participate in the workshops will leave ready to conduct an Ideation Calibration Workshop for their own company.



Nicole Genarella, executive vp of sales and marketing at 3D Exhibits, describes Ideation Calibration as brainstorm meets brand review meets vision summit. “The results of the Ideation Calibration Workshops we’ve conducted for our clients have repeatedly delivered Real Results,” says Genarella. Participants gain an understanding of what trade show marketing strategies work best for their company and leave with a plan to elevate their exhibit marketing program to the next level. They also improve their ability to clearly communicate their needs to their agencies.



3D Exhibits will also host Expert Meetings in their exhibit. Meet with a 3D Exhibits team member to discuss Real Solutions to your biggest exhibiting challenges. “People will leave with ideas for Real Solutions that will generate Real Results,” says Genarella.



In addition, 3D Exhibits will give away one free Ideation Calibration Workshop to be conducted in the winning EXHIBITORLIVE attendee’s own facility.



EXHIBITORLIVE, the trade show for trade show and corporate event marketing, will be held February 25-March 1 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



Visit 3D Exhibits at EXHIBITORLIVE booth #1433.



Reserve your spot in an Ideation Calibration Workshop or Expert Meeting, enter to win an Ideation Calibration Workshop, and learn more at





About 3D Exhibits

Privately held 3D Exhibits is fiercely committed to our clients’ success. We design, fabricate and manage exhibits and events—plus deliver supporting data capture, interactive tools, marketing integration and analytics. Our focus on client service, attention to detail and total program management has propelled our firm to an annual sales volume of $85 million. For more information, visit





Contact:

ngenarella@3DExhibits.com











More information about 3D Exhibits...





