|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Potential Revenue Touched - The Trade Show Marketing Metric You Should Be Using EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Three Earn CTSM Diamond Level Certification from EXHIBITOR Magazine EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
3D Exhibits to Demonstrate 'Ideation Calibration' at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/14/2018
What could you accomplish if you had a clear direction for your program? One that your entire team was aligned with—including management?
3D Exhibits, a full-service trade show exhibit design and marketing company, thinks the sky’s the limit—and has created an experience for the trade show floor at EXHIBITORLIVE that is designed to get you there.
3D Exhibits will be hosting two Ideation Calibration Workshops in its booth on Monday and Tuesday, and one workshop on Wednesday, at EXHIBITORLIVE. Limited to ten attendees, these sessions will demonstrate a process trade show marketers can use to identify where their brand is today, where it needs to be, and how to bridge the gap in between. Attendees who participate in the workshops will leave ready to conduct an Ideation Calibration Workshop for their own company.
Nicole Genarella, executive vp of sales and marketing at 3D Exhibits, describes Ideation Calibration as brainstorm meets brand review meets vision summit. “The results of the Ideation Calibration Workshops we’ve conducted for our clients have repeatedly delivered Real Results,” says Genarella. Participants gain an understanding of what trade show marketing strategies work best for their company and leave with a plan to elevate their exhibit marketing program to the next level. They also improve their ability to clearly communicate their needs to their agencies.
3D Exhibits will also host Expert Meetings in their exhibit. Meet with a 3D Exhibits team member to discuss Real Solutions to your biggest exhibiting challenges. “People will leave with ideas for Real Solutions that will generate Real Results,” says Genarella.
In addition, 3D Exhibits will give away one free Ideation Calibration Workshop to be conducted in the winning EXHIBITORLIVE attendee’s own facility.
EXHIBITORLIVE, the trade show for trade show and corporate event marketing, will be held February 25-March 1 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Visit 3D Exhibits at EXHIBITORLIVE booth #1433.
Reserve your spot in an Ideation Calibration Workshop or Expert Meeting, enter to win an Ideation Calibration Workshop, and learn more at www.3DExhibits.com/exhibitorlive.
About 3D Exhibits
Privately held 3D Exhibits is fiercely committed to our clients’ success. We design, fabricate and manage exhibits and events—plus deliver supporting data capture, interactive tools, marketing integration and analytics. Our focus on client service, attention to detail and total program management has propelled our firm to an annual sales volume of $85 million. For more information, visit www.3DExhibits.com.
Contact:
ngenarella@3DExhibits.com
More information about 3D Exhibits...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|