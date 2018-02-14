trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

Live Marketing to 'Take Flight' at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/14/2018

Live Marketing, an award-winning trade show and event creative agency and WBENC-certified woman-owned business, invites attendees to lift their trade show marketing programs to new heights with its “Take Flight” campaign at EXHIBITORLIVE. The company’s booth, a VIP lounge for Engagement Air, gives attendees a place to relax and engage with the Live Marketing team while sipping cocktails and mocktails. Attendees who take part in a short survey can earn travel-themed prizes and attendees who return the special “boarding pass” found in their registration bag will be entered in an end-of-show raffle for a set of premium Away bags. Pre-scheduled appointments give attendees an exclusive opportunity to chat with the Live Marketing team about turning their face-to-face programs into engaging brand-building and lead-generating experiences.



In the conference hall, Live Marketing’s Anne Trompeter, principal and executive creative strategist, and Liz Nacron, executive vice president of creative and production & executive producer, will team up with Beth Clark, Senior Marketing Manager of CenturyLink, to present a best practice session entitled “Trade Show Transformation: CenturyLink’s Extreme Exhibit Presence Makeover.” The session reveals how CenturyLink reinvented its trade show program to achieve dramatic results, providing tactics that other event marketing professionals can use to update their programs.



Trompeter says the Live Marketing team is excited to share its proven strategies for engaging audiences and delivering real results. “In an industry that is constantly evolving, we’ve been innovating events, propelling clients and winning awards for over forty years. With our experience, as well as our investment in emerging digital technologies, we continue to develop and deliver trade show and event experiences that make our clients shine,” says Trompeter.



While at the show, be on the lookout for the Live Marketing sponsored “Species Squad”, a roving group of eight engagement ambassadors who will be welcoming attendees, demonstrating the EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 mobile app and interactive website, and helping first-time attendees get the most out of their conference experience. Live Marketing is also a major sponsor of the first-ever HCEAInnovate, a half-day workshop designed specifically for healthcare marketers, associations and societies co-located with EXHIBITORLIVE 2018. Speakers at HCEAInnovate will discuss the impact of disruptive technology, macro trends, and regulatory challenges on healthcare marketing. The event will be held on February 25, 2018 and is open to both members and non-members of the Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association.



For more information or to register for EXHIBITORLIVE 2018, please visit





About Live Marketing

As an award-winning agency, Live Marketing develops and delivers engaging trade show and strategies (live + digital). For 40 years, Live Marketing has produced experiences that create results for our clients—from start ups to flagship brands in all verticals. Learn more at





Contact:

atrompeter@livemarketing.com











More information about Live Marketing...





Live Marketing, an award-winning trade show and event creative agency and WBENC-certified woman-owned business, invites attendees to lift their trade show marketing programs to new heights with its “Take Flight” campaign at EXHIBITOR. The company’s booth, a VIP lounge for Engagement Air, gives attendees a place to relax and engage with the Live Marketing team while sipping cocktails and mocktails. Attendees who take part in a short survey can earn travel-themed prizes and attendees who return the special “boarding pass” found in their registration bag will be entered in an end-of-show raffle for a set of premium Away bags. Pre-scheduled appointments give attendees an exclusive opportunity to chat with the Live Marketing team about turning their face-to-face programs into engaging brand-building and lead-generating experiences.In the conference hall, Live Marketing’s Anne Trompeter, principal and executive creative strategist, and Liz Nacron, executive vice president of creative and production & executive producer, will team up with Beth Clark, Senior Marketing Manager of CenturyLink, to present a best practice session entitled “Trade Show Transformation: CenturyLink’s Extreme Exhibit Presence Makeover.” The session reveals how CenturyLink reinvented its trade show program to achieve dramatic results, providing tactics that other event marketing professionals can use to update their programs.Trompeter says the Live Marketing team is excited to share its proven strategies for engaging audiences and delivering real results. “In an industry that is constantly evolving, we’ve been innovating events, propelling clients and winning awards for over forty years. With our experience, as well as our investment in emerging digital technologies, we continue to develop and deliver trade show and event experiences that make our clients shine,” says Trompeter.While at the show, be on the lookout for the Live Marketing sponsored “Species Squad”, a roving group of eight engagement ambassadors who will be welcoming attendees, demonstrating the EXHIBITOR2018 mobile app and interactive website, and helping first-time attendees get the most out of their conference experience. Live Marketing is also a major sponsor of the first-ever HCEAInnovate, a half-day workshop designed specifically for healthcare marketers, associations and societies co-located with EXHIBITOR2018. Speakers at HCEAInnovate will discuss the impact of disruptive technology, macro trends, and regulatory challenges on healthcare marketing. The event will be held on February 25, 2018 and is open to both members and non-members of the Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association.For more information or to register for EXHIBITOR2018, please visit www.exhibitorlive.com . To learn more about HCEAInnovate, or to register, please visit www.exhibitoronline.com/live/2018/HCEAInnovate.asp About Live MarketingAs an award-winning agency, Live Marketing develops and delivers engaging trade show and strategies (live + digital). For 40 years, Live Marketing has produced experiences that create results for our clients—from start ups to flagship brands in all verticals. Learn more at www.livemarketing.com Tweet



