Awards, Company News

Global DMC Partners Members Win Six 2018 ADMEI Awards

Tweet 2/15/2018

BBC Destination Management, Corinthian Events, Red Velvet Events and Russkie Prostori received six awards at the annual Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) Achievement Awards Gala in Chicago, IL on Saturday, February 10th. The four DMCs, serving New Orleans, LA; Boston, MA; Austin, TX; and Russia, won four Achievement Awards and two Excellence Awards. Austin-based Red Velvet Events won all three awards that they were nominated for.



2018 Achievement Award Winners



Best Destination Marketing

• 20 Years of Russian Magic's - Russkie Prostori



Best Logistics – Transportation

• The Hybrid of NOLA Parades - BBC Destination Management



Best Public Event

• NORTHSIDE - Red Velvet Events



Best Recreational Activity

• A Day On the Ranch - Red Velvet Events



2018 Excellence Awards Winners



Excellence in Incentive Travel Programming or Service

• Taste of Austin: Incentive Awards Trip - Red Velvet Events



Excellence in Meeting Services

• VF Corp - Corinthian Events



Robert Lee, Director of Sales at Spaintacular, was inducted as President-Elect on the 2018-2019 ADMEI Board of Directors.



Global DMC Partners President, Catherine Chaulet, was thrilled to make a statement on behalf of their members’ achievements. “All of our ADMEI award finalists are extraordinarily dedicated to our clients’ programs, operational excellence, and innovation within our industry. I am especially proud of Robert Lee and the 2018 award winners – BBC Destination Management, Corinthian Events, Red Velvet Events and Russkie Prostori – for their strong leadership and commitment to success. This recognition is very well-deserved!”





About Global DMC Partners

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at



About Association of Destination Management Executives International

The Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) is the only global non-profit association dedicated to increasing the professionalism and effectiveness of destination management through education, promotion of ethical practices and availability of information to the meetings, convention and incentive travel industries, as well as the general public. ADMEI represents more than 200 Destination Management Companies (DMCs) throughout the world. A DMC is a professional services company possessing extensive local knowledge, expertise and resources, specializing in the design and implementation of events, activities, tours, transportation and program logistics. For more information go to





Contact:

erinr@globaldmcpartners.com









