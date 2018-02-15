|
|
|
|
|
People
Eagle Management Group Adds Robert Lawlor as City Manager for the Chicago Region
2/15/2018
Eagle Management Group Inc. (“Eagle”) announces the hiring of Robert Lawlor as Chicago’s new City Manager. Lawlor managed Zenith LaborNet for nearly 23 years in one of the largest convention centers. In addition to his extensive experience in the field, he has a great attitude and work ethic which Eagle is excited to welcome. Lawlor places great focus on superior customer service, ensuring that Eagle clients are treated like family and that their needs are taken care of on time and on budget.
The Eagle staff and the Chicago group together represent a strong team. Lawlor will be replacing current City Manager Kerry Kieper through his hiring. He will have big shoes to fill, as Kieper has been a loyal and admirable Eagle worker. She is soon reaching retirement, making now a perfect time for Lawlor’s on-boarding. Kieper will continue to work as Chicago’s Assistant City Manager for the next year during the transition.
“Opportunities to employ individuals that possess the drive, knowledge, reputation, and emotional intelligence of Robert Lawlor are extremely rare. In bringing these attributes to Eagle, Robert will help enhance our brand and reputation both locally and nationally. We are extremely excited about this new partnership and for what the future holds for Eagle Management Group in Chicago,” says David Holloway, President.
About Eagle Management Group
Eagle Management Group provides skilled construction labor and management services for trade shows, corporate events and road tours. Eagle’s team includes experienced craftspeople, professional project managers, and trained customer service representatives who are dedicated to providing the most cost-effective, problem-free planning, set-up and dismantle of trade show exhibits. Based in Paulsboro, NJ, the company operates in 33 cities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.eaglemg.com.
Contact:
jyoung@eaglemg.com
|
|
|
