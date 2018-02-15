|
New Products, EXHIBITORLIVE News
2:45Tech to Release ROI Tracker™ at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/15/2018
Following the success of their Pulsetracker platform, an online sales and marketing tracker, 2:45Tech is releasing a new online product called "ROI Tracker™" to help trade show and event marketers track campaigns, inventory, and expenses. The product will be released at EXHIBITORLIVE (booth #1162), the Conference for Trade Show and Event Marketing at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, NV February 26 - February 28, 2018.
ROI Tracker features include:
About 2:45Tech
Founded in 2014, 2:45Tech specializes in custom web development, API integration, content management systems, mobile app development, e-commerce systems and managed web hosting. ROI Tracker is their seventh major online marketing tool added to Pulsetracker and came out of frequent customer requests. You can reach the owner, Scott Spaid, online at 245.tech and also toll-free at 1-844-245-TECH (8324).
Contact:
jeff.bales@pulsetracker.com
Tweet
