2:45Tech to Release ROI Tracker™ at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/15/2018
Following the success of their Pulsetracker platform, an online sales and marketing tracker, 2:45Tech is releasing a new online product called "ROI Tracker™" to help trade show and event marketers track campaigns, inventory, and expenses. The product will be released at EXHIBITORLIVE (booth #1162), the Conference for Trade Show and Event Marketing at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, NV February 26 - February 28, 2018.

ROI Tracker features include:
  • Business owners can get a quick view on sales expenses, marketing expenses, and campaign ROI with one click.
  • They can make better decisions based on this information that includes clear data like "we spent $5,000 and only had $1,000 of revenue."
  • Marketing professionals can keep track of inventory such as giveaways (coffee cups, pens, note pads, etc.), collateral, and trade show materials when creating a campaign. ROI Tracker will let them know if they don't
  • have enough inventory for an event.
  • Marketing and sales professionals can enter their expenses easily and associate those expenses with marketing campaigns. ROI calculations include these tagged expenses.
ROI Tracker can be purchased as a stand-alone monthly service with the Sales Dashboard or it can be purchased as part of a bundle. Pulsetracker is SaaS (Software as a Service) that works with marketing, sales, and business owners to provide customer behavior intelligence and track the details of your marketing and sales funnels. Intelligence Wins Deals®! A free demo of ROI Tracker and Pulsetracker is available at www.pulsetracker.com.


About 2:45Tech
Founded in 2014, 2:45Tech specializes in custom web development, API integration, content management systems, mobile app development, e-commerce systems and managed web hosting. ROI Tracker is their seventh major online marketing tool added to Pulsetracker and came out of frequent customer requests. You can reach the owner, Scott Spaid, online at 245.tech and also toll-free at 1-844-245-TECH (8324).


Contact:
jeff.bales@pulsetracker.com






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott