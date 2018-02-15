trending Sponsored Content

2:45Tech to Release ROI Tracker™ at EXHIBITORLIVE

Following the success of their Pulsetracker platform, an online sales and marketing tracker, 2:45Tech is releasing a new online product called "ROI Tracker™" to help trade show and event marketers track campaigns, inventory, and expenses. The product will be released at EXHIBITORLIVE (booth #1162), the Conference for Trade Show and Event Marketing at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, NV February 26 - February 28, 2018.ROI Tracker features include:ROI Tracker can be purchased as a stand-alone monthly service with the Sales Dashboard or it can be purchased as part of a bundle. Pulsetracker is SaaS (Software as a Service) that works with marketing, sales, and business owners to provide customer behavior intelligence and track the details of your marketing and sales funnels. Intelligence Wins Deals®! A free demo of ROI Tracker and Pulsetracker is available at www.pulsetracker.com About 2:45TechFounded in 2014, 2:45Tech specializes in custom web development, API integration, content management systems, mobile app development, e-commerce systems and managed web hosting. ROI Tracker is their seventh major online marketing tool added to Pulsetracker and came out of frequent customer requests. You can reach the owner, Scott Spaid, online at 245.tech and also toll-free at 1-844-245-TECH (8324).




