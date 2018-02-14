trending Sponsored Content

Zuant to Unveil Custom Skins at EXHIBITORLIVE, Booth #1651

2/14/2018

Zuant, the award-winning mobile lead capture cloud solution, is unveiling Zuant Custom Skins at



Zuant Custom Skins enables marketing and sales teams to deliver a heightened level of quality presentation for both in store point-of-sale displays and on the road. Tested by Zuant clients such as Pirelli, Dow and Ferrero Rocher, Custom Skins exposes a whole new world of corporate branding and personalized customer engagement. The superior quality of today’s iPad and iPhone Retina screens incented Zuant to develop this new version of the app to leverage the impressive visual presentation power of these mobile devices.



What’s Different?

The addition of Zuant Custom Skins to the Zuant App is that the whole app can now be branded not only in an appropriate corporate identity, but also with rich graphical backgrounds. This feature allows event marketers and sales reps to both present and capture data at the same time, in a highly engaging manner.



Commenting on this new announcement, Pete Gillett, Zuant CEO said, “Zuant has earned a reputation as a solid, well engineered product with a very attractive UI. Custom Skins takes this to a new level to enhance the consumer data capture experience when retrieving content, entering competitions or being added to a client’s e-newsletter list. And for sales teams on the road or at tradeshows, they now have the very latest content to present and can now do so in a way that reflects their company’s unique personal brand and style.”



Developed by Zuant’s team of experienced software engineers, Custom Skins is an add-on to the standard Zuant Mobile Lead Capture App.





About Zuant

Zuant is a native iOS App, which can run offline and synchronize with its Zuant Cloud portal when an internet connection is available. This makes it ideal for any environment, and can be left in Kiosk Mode collecting data from the public, which in turn can be viewed in a central global location using multiple questionnaire forms and languages. Data is collected with the highest level of security and privacy, and full GDPR compliance will be offered in readiness for the new EU legislation in early 2018.



About Zuant, the Company

Founded by tech innovator Peter Gillett in 2008, Zuant provides mobile lead capture solutions for companies seeking to maximize their investment in tradeshows. The name Zuant is derived from the Anglo-Norman word, suant, meaning fast and light, and symbolizes the ease in which leads are able to be captured on the go and fed into a CRM system for fast post event follow-up! Peter created the world’s first web-based CRM system funded by Lucent Technologies in the 1990s. CRM, lead generation and follow-up are still the focus for Zuant and its network of NACCENT call centers around the globe. Zuant clients include ADP, Verizon, Volvo, Dow, Ferrero and many others across all industries. Zuant has offices in London, England, Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY. For information, visit the Zuant website at





Contact:

info@zuant.com









