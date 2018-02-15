trending Sponsored Content

People

The Gilman Brothers Company Welcomes Shellie Sibert as Strategy & Innovation Specialist

Tweet 2/15/2018

The Gilman Brothers Company is pleased to welcome Shellie Sibert as Strategy & Innovation Specialist to its expanding business development team. Shellie will join The Gilman Brothers Company in February as part of its marketing strategy to drive new business opportunities at every level of the supply chain.



Shellie’s focus will be to consult and develop long-term partnerships to specify The Gilman Brothers Company brand, which recently celebrated its 120th year. Based in the Dallas, Texas area, Shellie will be strategically positioned to identify and cultivate business relationships globally through high-profile presentations, creative product development, exploring new technologies and alliances to continue keeping The Gilman Brothers Company ahead of the technology curve.



Shellie brings with her over 28 years’ experience in all areas of the printing industry and is highly recognized as an experienced Product Manager with a demonstrated history of exceeding customers' expectations for their graphic programs. She is a relentless advocate for the customer to come first in print management, graphics, advertising, sales, and retail promotions. Shellie believes that integrity that exhibits leadership and builds trust enables cross-functional core teams to rally to meet the common goal.



“We are excited to have Shellie join our team,” says Bill VanHorn, Director of Sales. “As we continue to push the boundaries at all levels of the supply chain, the specification pull-through strategy has been very successful which is why the continued investment in our commercial team. Shellie will spend the majority of her time coordinating all details of end-user specifications as well as executing equipment manufacturing programs. The options and out-of-the-box strategies driving new profitable business is beyond exciting. She is a perfect fit with our high energy team”



For additional information on any Gilman Brothers products visit our website at www.gilmanbrothers.com





Contact:

sales@gilmanbrothers.com









