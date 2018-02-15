|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Six Trends Fit to Exhibit in 2018 and Beyond EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Three Earn CTSM Diamond Level Certification from EXHIBITOR Magazine EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
The Gilman Brothers Company Welcomes Shellie Sibert as Strategy & Innovation Specialist
2/15/2018
The Gilman Brothers Company is pleased to welcome Shellie Sibert as Strategy & Innovation Specialist to its expanding business development team. Shellie will join The Gilman Brothers Company in February as part of its marketing strategy to drive new business opportunities at every level of the supply chain.
Shellie’s focus will be to consult and develop long-term partnerships to specify The Gilman Brothers Company brand, which recently celebrated its 120th year. Based in the Dallas, Texas area, Shellie will be strategically positioned to identify and cultivate business relationships globally through high-profile presentations, creative product development, exploring new technologies and alliances to continue keeping The Gilman Brothers Company ahead of the technology curve.
Shellie brings with her over 28 years’ experience in all areas of the printing industry and is highly recognized as an experienced Product Manager with a demonstrated history of exceeding customers' expectations for their graphic programs. She is a relentless advocate for the customer to come first in print management, graphics, advertising, sales, and retail promotions. Shellie believes that integrity that exhibits leadership and builds trust enables cross-functional core teams to rally to meet the common goal.
“We are excited to have Shellie join our team,” says Bill VanHorn, Director of Sales. “As we continue to push the boundaries at all levels of the supply chain, the specification pull-through strategy has been very successful which is why the continued investment in our commercial team. Shellie will spend the majority of her time coordinating all details of end-user specifications as well as executing equipment manufacturing programs. The options and out-of-the-box strategies driving new profitable business is beyond exciting. She is a perfect fit with our high energy team”
For additional information on any Gilman Brothers products visit our website at www.gilmanbrothers.com, email us at sales@gilmanbrothers.com or call regular EST business hours 860-889-8444 USA or the new 24/7 hotline 860-884-2077.
Contact:
sales@gilmanbrothers.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|