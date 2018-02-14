|
|
|
|
|
Kristin Knudson Named 2018 Recipient of the EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award
2/14/2018
The Bemidji State University Art & Design Program and EXHIBITOR Media Group announce Kristin Knudson as the 2018 recipient of the EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award. The award recipient is selected by the faculty in the Art & Design Program and is awarded by EXHIBITOR Media Group. Kristin’s engagement in her future industry, academic performance and leadership in the classroom at BSU set her apart from others in the program.
As the recipient of the award, Kristin receives an All Access Passport to EXHIBITORLIVE 2018: The Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing, held in Las Vegas, a $500 scholarship to help offset the expenses of attending EXHIBITORLIVE 2018, a one-year subscription to EXHIBITOR magazine, and her name engraved on a plaque displayed in Bridgeman Hall, home of the BSU Art & Design Program.
Kristin, of Annandale, MN, is a senior and will graduate in May 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Art & Design with an emphasis in Exhibit Design and Graphic Design.
Pictured in the photo are Dr. Sachel Josefson, Assistant Professor, BSU; Kristin Knudson; Randal Acker, President & COO of EXHIBITOR Media Group; Dr. Bonnie Higgins, Dean, BSU
About Bemidji State University
Bemidji State University, located in northern Minnesota's lake district, occupies a beautiful campus along the shore of Lake Bemidji. The University enrolls nearly 5,000 students annually and offerings include more than 65 undergraduate majors and 13 graduate programs encompassing the liberal arts, interdisciplinary studies and applied fields. The University is a member of the Minnesota State College and Universities System and has a faculty and staff of nearly 600. University signature themes include environmental stewardship, civic engagement and global/multicultural understanding. For more information go to www.bemidjistate.edu.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|
|
|
