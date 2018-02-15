trending Sponsored Content

People

EDE Corporation Welcomes Four New Employees

Tweet 2/15/2018

EDE Corporation, an award winning Chicago based experiential exhibit firm, is excited to welcome Sandra Erath (Senior Account Executive), Heather Wojcikiewicz (Account Manager), Steven Wu (Project Manager), Edward Cermak (Marketing Coordinator), and Barbara Wingo (Account Manager).



Sandra Erath

Sandra's role shapes EDE’s focus on client interaction, business development strategies and marketing implementations in correlation to client targeted demographics. The fine-tuned strategy and personability that Sandra has portrayed in her work has directly influenced her succession in the industry. Sandra brings the ability to construct; build and service highly customized experiential environments, while attaining wants and the needs of her clients. Erath has her Bachelors in Integrated Marketing Communication from Winthrop University in South Carolina with an extensive knowledge in marketing, trade shows, and event management. We are eager to welcome Sandra to the EDE family and look forward to bringing our clients brands to life.



Heather Wojcikiewicz

Heather expands EDE’s focus on account management, business operation strategies and internal/external customer servicing. The efficient nature that Heather possesses has directly resulted in her succession in the industry. Heather has 15+ years of experience in the tradeshow industry and is very detail-orientated when it comes to utilizing her team, strategic planning, and coordination. Heather has her Bachelors in Math and Art from Concordia University Chicago. Her primary strongpoints associate to marketing schematics, trade show opportunities, and budget allocating. We are excited to welcome Heather to the EDE family.



Steven Wu

Steven's brings a primary focus on project coordination, branded productions, and client communications. With 30+ years experience in the industry, Steven brings the synergy that will be beneficial in creating exceptional 3-dimensional displays. Steven has his Bachelors in Architecture and City/Regional Planning from Illinois Institute of Technology. The experience in architectural developments and project coordination creates a great addition to EDE’s process. Welcoming Steven to the EDE family brings quality improvements to our production team.



Edward J Cermak

Edward’s role integrates marketing correlations pertaining to: social media, public relations, industry analytics and design aesthetics. Edward has 5+ years’ experience with graphic communications and marketing developments. Edward has worked on campaigns and marketing efforts with brand names on such as: LeoBurnett, BrandMuscle, RedBull, Kelloggs, Jamba Juice, Anheuser-Busch, Unilever, and more. Edward has his Bachelors in Graphic Communications and Marketing from Western Illinois University. His marketing experience, strategic developments, and graphic orientations led Edward to EDE. We are happy to welcome Edward to the EDE family.





About EDE

EDE has been helping clients bring exhibit ideas to life since 1979. We’ve helped them tell their stories, breathe new life into their brands, and make the seemingly impossible - possible. Our diverse experience with marketers, museums, and architects enables us to see a broader picture in order to find the perfect solution to realize your vision. This experience is proven through our award winning craftsmanship, focused attention to detail and an intense commitment to service. To learn more about EDE please visit our website at





Contact:

edecorporation@edecorp.com











More information about EDE...





