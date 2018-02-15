trending Sponsored Content

submit your news

Exhibitus Presents a ‘Re-Imagined Fairy Tale’ at EXHIBITORLIVE

At EXHIBITORLIVE 2018, Exhibitus will invoke the power of storytelling to introduce a design journey through an Enchanted Forest that encompasses all aspects of an exhibit program. By ‘re-imagining’ a well-known fairy tale, the company will demonstrate how, with focus and guidance, the end of the story can be even more successful than originally anticipated.



“Our customers deserve an amazing exhibit experience at every event,” said Brad Falberg, President of Exhibitus. “It’s our job to continuously guide them through the design process so that they have the branded environment, the interactive engagement and the measurement capability needed to keep their program on the path to happily ever after. We are looking forward to sharing details of these ‘chapters’ of the story with EXHIBITORLIVE attendees.”







In addition to the comprehensive design journey, Exhibitus is proud to feature the exhibit design work of Phoebe Mathius, a graduate of the Technology, Art and Design program at Bemidji State University. Mathius’ great sense in re-imagining creative spaces helped bring the Enchanted Forest to life through all five senses.



Presentations by Exhibitus

On Tuesday, February 27th at 3:45 PM, Exhibitus’ Senior Account Executive Stacie BeVille will co-present, as part of the conference’s Marketing & Sales track, “Pay It Forward: Integrating Cause Marketing into Your Program.” BeVille will also help facilitate a Peer-to-Peer Roundtable on this exact subject on Tuesday, February 27th at 5:30pm.



Then on Wednesday, February 28th at 8:00 AM, as part of the Planning & Execution Track, Exhibitus’ Design Director, Matt Beck and Director of Marketing | Results Division, Lynn Reves, will lead a session entitled “Apply Design Thinking to Improve Program Results – and Get the Credit You Deserve.”



Beck and Reves will also facilitate a Peer-to-Peer Roundtable on “The Relationship Between Design and ROI” on Tuesday, February 27th at 5:30 PM.



Supporting Literacy

Each year, Exhibitus selects a non-profit organization to support as part of the EXHIBITORLIVE experience. For 2018, visitors and staff will help create a ‘library’ in the booth to support Books for Keeps, an organization that provides summer reading books for elementary school children in need. Exhibitus’ sponsorship will provide each child in an entire elementary grade with 12 books that they get to personally select and keep.





About Exhibitus

Driven by the philosophy “Design Matters,” Exhibitus is an award-winning, full-service exhibit house that offers custom and rental exhibits, innovative engagements and event measurement programs – all designed so global customers can inspire audiences and deliver measurable results.



Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Chicago and New York, Exhibitus’ clients include AGCO, Cox Business, Georgia Pacific, Kawneer, Lexus, Mimaki, MBX Systems, Sandvik, Toshiba, Unifi, United Therapeutics, ViaSat and Verizon Wireless.



