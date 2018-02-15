|
|
|
|
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Highmark Spotlights New Products at EXHIBITORLIVE, Booth #1309
2/15/2018
Highmark TechSystems will begin a year-long celebration of its 20th anniversary at EXHIBITORLIVE. This year the company’s exhibit at the show will be based on its new modular architectural superstructure, SuperMAX, and a sampling of its new Highmark Outdoor products. These offerings highlight Highmark’s commitment to innovation based on its promise to bring value to its customers.
“Highmark is not a typical exhibit systems manufacturer. Highmark grew out of an exhibit house searching for better design and fabrication solutions,” explains President Debbie Parrott. “Our first wall system and ExpoDECK were both developed to address the needs of exhibit designers and producers who found existing European systems very labor intensive, slow to set up, and expensive to deploy. These features were not a problem in Europe where longer set up times and a different exhibit cost matrix are the norm. They were not, however, a good fit for America where we need lightweight, fast-setting, easily reconfigurable, versatile, and attractive solutions.”
A visit to the Highmark exhibit will show how, over the years, Highmark TechSystems has helped exhibit houses save money, win work, increase profits, and bring smiles to the faces of estimators, designers, project managers, and show floor labor. Visitors will also see the products resulting from Highmark’s culture of innovation – which until this past year focused on indoor event applications but recently expanded to the great outdoors where there is demand for structures that are far more weather-tough, customizable, and elegant than traditional tents, containers, and trailers.
“Every system we develop holds true to those original goals, and we never stop looking for ways to improve our existing solutions, answer new challenges and intelligently address our customers’ form, function, and cost expectations,” said Ms. Parrott. “That’s why we exist, and that’s what our solutions are specifically designed to do.” Visit Highmark TechSystems in space 1309 at EXHIBITORLIVE. Please visit us during Strategic Partner Connection hours, designated exclusively for manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers on Tuesday, Feb 27, 10:00 - 11:30 am and Wednesday, Feb 28, 10:00 - 11:30 am.
About Highmark TechSystems
For over 20 years, Highmark has been America’s trusted supplier of advanced modular exhibit systems and structural solutions, available for purchase or rent, meeting all industry standard codes. Highmark’s proprietary products are known for design versatility, weight and installation efficiencies, and ease-of-use. For more information, please visit www.HighmarkTech.com.
Contact:
dparrott@highmarktech.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|