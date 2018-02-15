trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE Teams Up with Pinnacle Exhibits to Create the VIP Lounge

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/15/2018

EXHIBITORLIVE, America's premier conference for trade show and corporate event professionals is partnering with Pinnacle Exhibits, creator of memorable brand spaces for trade shows, press events, product launches, permanent installation and marketing activations, to produce The VIP Lounge at this year’s EXHIBITORLIVE. The VIP Lounge will serve as a feature component of The Connection Zone, located in the Square, adjacent to the exhibit hall.



“Pinnacle is excited to partner with the EXHIBITORLIVE team to provide three of our full-size Brand Blocks for the EXHIBITORLIVE VIP Lounge,” according to Brittany Hogan, marketing coordinator, Pinnacle Exhibits. “Set up in one of our standard 2 story configurations, attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand how Brand Blocks can be used to instantly create space and presence. We hope the most creative and ambitious attendees will come by our booth and show us their own mega structure idea using our miniature Brand Block models.”







The VIP Lounge sponsored by Pinnacle, represents a centerpiece of The Connection Zone. The VIP Lounge environment will serve as a key component of the hosted events taking place in The Connection Zone for exhibitors and associations hosting events during EXHIBITORLIVE. In addition, The VIP Lounge will offer attendees a chance to see and experience an elevated perspective of the show hall during exhibit hall hours.







“EXHIBITORLIVE’s educational conference attendees and CTSM candidates and graduates represent our event’s VIP’s, adds Randy Acker, president and coo of Exhibitor Media Group, “ We’re excited to work with Pinnacle to provide this special amenity for our attendees, many of whom I believe, will want to use Brand Blocks for their own exhibit and event programs.”



EXHIBITORLIVE: The Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Conference, takes place February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas. Visit





About Brand Blocks

Brand Blocks are modular and fully customizable rental blocks that can be used either individually or combined and configured into a variety of different mega structures to create a truly unique space where brands can engage their audiences. Do you need a temporary venue for a pop-up shop? Will you be attending a trade show? Are you hosting an outdoor event and in need of meeting spaces? Brand Blocks is your modular experiential environment solution. For more information go to



About Pinnacle

Pinnacle creates memorable brand spaces for trade shows, press events, product launches, permanent installations and marketing activations. Anywhere brands have an opportunity to interact with their audience in-person, Pinnacle is there to drive traffic, motivate behavior, create lasting impressions and deliver ROI. Learn more at



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com











More information about Pinnacle Exhibits...





