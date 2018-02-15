trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE Conference to Feature 182 Educational Sessions for Trade Show Exhibit and Corporate Event Marketing Professionals

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/15/2018

Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, announces that registration is underway for



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.



"Our attendees include anyone who is responsible for planning, managing or implementing their organization's trade show or event marketing programs," said John Pavek, chief marketing officer for EXHIBITOR magazine.



"The educational program offers LIVE. "The entire curriculum is reviewed and updated annually to ensure the content is fresh and relevant, and that the world's best practices are represented. Our attendees love taking home new ideas and skills they can put to use immediately."



EXHIBITORLIVE offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. More than 3,000 candidates are currently enrolled in the CTSM program. For more information go to



In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE also features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly



"The Exhibit Hall is where you will find the latest products and resources shaping the future of exhibiting and corporate event programs," continued Pavek. "It's the fastest, most cost-efficient method of establishing new partnerships. A growing number of attendees have now started bringing RFPs when they shop the show floor."



The Exhibit Hall is home to EXHIBITORLIVE's



For more information about EXHIBITORLIVE, go to





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, announces that registration is underway for EXHIBITORLIVE , The Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing, to be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, February 25 - March 1, 2018.EXHIBITORis the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance."Our attendees include anyone who is responsible for planning, managing or implementing their organization's trade show or event marketing programs," said John Pavek, chief marketing officer for EXHIBITOR magazine."The educational program offers 182 basic and advanced sessions ," added Dee Silfies, Chief Learning Strategist for EXHIBITOR. "The entire curriculum is reviewed and updated annually to ensure the content is fresh and relevant, and that the world's best practices are represented. Our attendees love taking home new ideas and skills they can put to use immediately."EXHIBITORoffers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. More than 3,000 candidates are currently enrolled in the CTSM program. For more information go to www.ctsm.com In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORalso features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 250 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall."The Exhibit Hall is where you will find the latest products and resources shaping the future of exhibiting and corporate event programs," continued Pavek. "It's the fastest, most cost-efficient method of establishing new partnerships. A growing number of attendees have now started bringing RFPs when they shop the show floor."The Exhibit Hall is home to EXHIBITOR's New Product Showcase , the launching pad for the trade show industry's hottest new products and services. Exhibit Hall admission costs $200 on site, but is included at no cost with any session or workshop registration.For more information about EXHIBITOR, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



