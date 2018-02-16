|
Associations/Press, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EDPA to Host Member Appreciation Breakfast and Special Selfie Scavenger Hunt at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/16/2018
The Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) is hosting two special events at this year’s EXHIBITORLIVE conference. Current and prospective Association members are invited to the EDPA Member Appreciation Breakfast on Tuesday, February 27th, 8:30am to 10:00am in the Connection Zone, located in The Square (registration area). Later that day, EDPA will kick-off its 2018 EXHIBITORLIVE Selfie Scavenger Hunt.
Start Your Day the EDPA Way! EDPA invites you to join its member companies for a special breakfast gathering. No formal speeches. No PowerPoint slides. Just a few words of thanks and a chance to enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast and gather the EDPA community together at EXHIBITORLIVE’s brand new “Connection Zone” VIP area.
Long-time member companies will mix & mingle with newer ones. Come talk to perspective members too. They’re interested in meeting YOU! Bring your team and be part of the EDPA Breakfast Club at Mandalay Bay. The Chapter sponsor for this event is CORT Exhibit House Furnishings.
Advance registration required. Limit of 6 attendees per (current 2018) member company.
To register for this FREE event, visit www.cvent.com/c/express/93bdac6b-08e9-4f3c-b66f-42ccbf7b4552. For more info contact EDPA HQ at (203) 557-6321.
Selfie Scavenger Hunt
The EDPA “Selfie Scavenger Hunt” is an opportunity for one lucky participant to win a FREE 2018 EDPA company membership for their organization.
This invitation-only promotion officially kicks off in the “Connection Zone” on Tuesday, February 27 immediately following the EDPA Member Appreciation Breakfast. It’s open to current NON-MEMBER participants only and, as already noted, you have to be invited to play.
To get invited, email an invitation request – with a little bit of info about your company – to EDPA Sales Manager Doug Rawady (drawady@edpa.com) by 5pm ET, Friday, February 23. You’ll receive contest instructions and a PDF invitation in response.
EXHIBITORLIVE, America's premier conference for trade show and corporate event professionals, takes place February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas. Visit www.ExhibitorLive.com for registration and information.
About EDPA
Founded in 1954, The Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) is recognized internationally and serves thousands of professional members representing more than 300 corporations across 18 countries. Each year, the EDPA drives industry education programs and professional networking events through our regional chapters. We also bring together members and thought-leaders from around the world to ACCESS, the only industry association meeting and event of its kind. ACCESS provides a platform for prospective EDPA members and members alike to share and engage in programs and play at a professional conference unlike any other. More at www.EDPA.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
drawady@edpa.com
