EXHIBITORLIVE News
AGAM Inspires Creativity at EXHIBITORLIVE Through New Exhibit Designed by Mitchell Mauk
2/16/2018
AGAM commissioned renowned exhibit designer, Mitchell Mauk, to create their display for EXHIBITORLIVE. The show will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas February 26-28, 2018.
Mauk is renown for earning over seventy design awards including Exhibit Designer of the Year. Companies like Sony, VISA, Volkswagen, and Microsoft turn to Mauk for breathtaking exhibit designs.
“Mauk was given complete creative freedom for our exhibit design.” says Adam Beckett, CEO of AGAM. “By demonstrating our ability to realize his vision, we hope to inspire our customers to imagine limitless creative possibilities with AGAM. We are delighted with the result and very excited to share it with everyone on the show floor.”
Mauk took full advantage of AGAM’s extensive in-house capabilities to produce an awe-inspiring design. No aluminum-based fabricator can match AGAM’s in-house production capabilities. AGAM’s ability to meet the most demanding requests in short time frames sets them apart from competitors.
Agam will also showcase their newest product line. The NEXUS Panel System will make its debut within the display design. NEXUS fully integrates with AGAM’s extensive portfolio of aluminum extrusions, components and accessories.
Booth 545 will feature new product innovations from AGAM integrated into an amazing exhibit design by Mitchell Mauk.
About AGAM
At AGAM we are passionate about enriching our clients’ designs through smarter engineering. As the leader in custom manufactured aluminum products serving the exhibition, events and retail markets, we combine a highly skilled team with the best equipped plant in the industry to deliver innovative solutions with unmatched turnaround times. To learn more, visit www.agam.com.
About Mauk Design
Mitchell Mauk is Principal of Mauk Design, which he founded in San Francisco in 1986. Mauk Design specializes in exhibit design and corporate communications, and puts special emphasis on the marketing integration of two and three dimensional images. Mitchell Mauk has won multiple awards from the IDSA, SEGD, AIGA, and was named Exhibit Designer of the Year by EXHIBITOR magazine.
Contact:
gwenparsons@outlook.com
