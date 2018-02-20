|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
TOTALLY MOD Event Solutions to Sponsor Conference Networking Lounge at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/20/2018
EXHIBITOR magazine announces a new partnership with TOTALLY MOD Event Solutions to provide a lounge area for EXHIBITORLIVE attendees to connect with other trade show and event professionals at the conference, while also providing free access to recharge their mobile devices.
The Conference Networking Lounge, provided by TOTALLY MOD Event Solutions, will be located in the Palm Foyer on Level Three of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas during EXHIBITORLIVE, February 25 - March 1, 2018.
"We are excited to partner with EXHIBITOR to provide this valuable space to help attendees connect and thrive at the conference," said Chris Esposito, VP Sales and Marketing, TOTALLY MOD Event Solutions. "Live events are just that... ALIVE! They must grow, evolve, and adapt to help meet the underlying goals. TOTALLY MOD products are designed with this philosophy in mind."
"This partnership is part of our three-year plan to evolve and grow EXHIBITORLIVE," said Randy Acker, President & COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "We are excited to bring this often-requested change to transform this space in a way that will provide more valuable learning and networking opportunities for EXHIBITORLIVE attendees."
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About TOTALLY MOD Event Solutions
TOTALLY MOD designs, manufactures, and rents event solutions ranging from contemporary furnishings, to charging stations, stage scenic, and room décor. All products are engineered to be Customizable, Branding Capable, Reconfigurable, and Uniquely Affordable without compromising style. Be sure to ask about Style Tyles, the ultimate modular décor collection featuring our magnetic fast-assembly patent pending system. Let us help you design decorative walls, columns, bars, tables, chandeliers and more. Anything is possible with Style Tyles. For more information go to www.totallymod.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|
|