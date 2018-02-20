trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Partners with CORT Events to Provide Comfortable, Stylish Furnishings in Alternative Learning Environment at EXHIBITORLIVE to Facilitate Engagement and Connections

The Alternative Learning Room, sponsored by CORT Exhibit House Furnishings, will be located on Level Three of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas during EXHIBITORLIVE, February 25 - March 1, 2018.



"We are excited to partner with EXHIBITOR to help them discover new ways to present their educational content in a way that engages, excites and brings their vision to life," said Kevin Dana, Executive Director of Marketing & Product Development for Cort Event Furnishings.







"Our thanks to Kevin and the team from CORT for helping us create an alternative learning environment at the conference," said Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist for EXHIBITORLIVE. "This partnership is very helpful to us as we integrate new ways for trade show and event marketers to learn their craft and engage with their peers."



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to





About CORT Exhibit House Furnishings

From your largest shows to premier clients, CORT Events is your trusted resource for high quality stylish rental furnishings, 3-D product renderings, and seamless delivery. Start with confidence and let our experienced professionals help turn your next show into an event that engages, excites and brings your vision to life. Our national distribution, 24/7/365 service, and iconic, modern collections guarantee a successful show anywhere. CORT's exclusive products include the Endless collection, new powered Tech Tablet Chair, powered Ventura Communal Bar Tables and Arcadia Executive and Guests Chairs; all designed specifically for the needs of exhibit professionals. Visit



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





