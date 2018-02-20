|
|
|
|
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EVOLIO Marketing’s Federbush to Lead Flash Talk at HCEAInnovate
2/20/2018
EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will lead a Flash Talk at HCEAInnovate on February 25. HCEAInnovate Flash Talks provide opportunities to learn proven best practices in short, high-impact sessions, led by industry thought-leaders.
Social Media in Healthcare Convention Marketing
Heathcare convention marketers can leverage social media to help promote their brand experiences before, during, and after conventions. The top ten quick-hits of best practices in social media across all platforms will be presented. February 25, 2 p.m. (PT) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.
Registration
HCEA and EXHIBITOR Magazine will co-locate HCEAInnovate during the EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2018 EXHIBITORLIVE conference. All registrations are managed through EXHIBITORLIVE and are subject to its policies. Registration is available now at www.exhibitoronline.com/live/2018/register.asp.
About HCEAInnovate
Preparing for the Next Chapter in Healthcare Convention Marketing
The healthcare convention playbook rapidly continues to evolve. Designed exclusively for healthcare marketers, associations and societies, this half-day workshop will provide you with best practices, trends and inspiration all designed to innovate your convention marketing programs.
With valuable content, an interactive format including activities and exercises integrated throughout, and opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and networking, walk away ready to:
EVOLIO Marketing helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits. We do not produce events. But, we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO.
EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to www.EVOLIOmarketing.com.
Contact:
mkroner@comcast.net
|
