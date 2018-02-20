trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

EVOLIO Marketing’s Federbush to Lead Flash Talk at HCEAInnovate

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/20/2018

EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will lead a Flash Talk at



Social Media in Healthcare Convention Marketing

Heathcare convention marketers can leverage social media to help promote their brand experiences before, during, and after conventions. The top ten quick-hits of best practices in social media across all platforms will be presented. February 25, 2 p.m. (PT) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.



Registration

HCEA and EXHIBITOR Magazine will co-locate HCEAInnovate during the EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2018 LIVE and are subject to its policies. Registration is available now at





About HCEAInnovate

Preparing for the Next Chapter in Healthcare Convention Marketing

The healthcare convention playbook rapidly continues to evolve. Designed exclusively for healthcare marketers, associations and societies, this half-day workshop will provide you with best practices, trends and inspiration all designed to innovate your convention marketing programs.



With valuable content, an interactive format including activities and exercises integrated throughout, and opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and networking, walk away ready to: Understand macro trends and issues affecting healthcare convention marketing

Develop a framework to elevate your planning process

Apply new ideas and insights to your programs for better attendee engagement

Align metrics to corporate goals About EVOLIO Marketing

EVOLIO Marketing helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits. We do not produce events. But, we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO.



EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to





Contact:

mkroner@comcast.net









EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will lead a Flash Talk at HCEAInnovate on February 25. HCEAInnovate Flash Talks provide opportunities to learn proven best practices in short, high-impact sessions, led by industry thought-leaders.Social Media in Healthcare Convention MarketingHeathcare convention marketers can leverage social media to help promote their brand experiences before, during, and after conventions. The top ten quick-hits of best practices in social media across all platforms will be presented. February 25, 2 p.m. (PT) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.RegistrationHCEA and EXHIBITOR Magazine will co-locate HCEAInnovate during the EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2018 EXHIBITORLIVE conference. All registrations are managed through EXHIBITORand are subject to its policies. Registration is available now at www.exhibitoronline.com/live/2018/register.asp About HCEAInnovatePreparing for the Next Chapter in Healthcare Convention MarketingThe healthcare convention playbook rapidly continues to evolve. Designed exclusively for healthcare marketers, associations and societies, this half-day workshop will provide you with best practices, trends and inspiration all designed to innovate your convention marketing programs.With valuable content, an interactive format including activities and exercises integrated throughout, and opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and networking, walk away ready to:About EVOLIO MarketingEVOLIO Marketing helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits. We do not produce events. But, we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO.EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to www.EVOLIOmarketing.com Tweet



