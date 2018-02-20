trending Sponsored Content

Elevation3D Acquires EFI Las Vegas

Tweet 2/20/2018

Elevation3D, LLC is pleased to announce it has signed a binding agreement to purchase Exhibit Fair International, Inc. (EFI), a Las Vegas based design, production, and face-to-face marketing and trade show exhibit company.



"The acquisition of EFI will enable Elevation3D to better service its clients from coast-to-coast, and expand EFI's business on the East Coast. We have partnered with the EFI team for several years on numerous projects and are thrilled to bring this talented group of people under the Elevation3D umbrella," said President Ken Karns. The full-service sales, design, production offices and warehouses will be maintained in both Boston and Las Vegas and the entity will operate under the Elevation3D brand.



Elevation3D, an EDPA certified company located in Shrewsbury, MA and founded in 2006, creates immersive and impactful 3D branded environments and experiences that help clients connect with their customers. Elevation3D specializes in creating captivating trade show exhibits and experiences, as well as memorable corporate and retail environments and events. Elevation3D work spans a variety of industries and includes custom, system, and rental properties of all sizes. Karns leads a highly respected and talented team of account executives and managers, graphic and 3D designers, production teams, and other supporting teams with an abundance of industry experience.



Exhibit Fair International, Inc. (EFI), founded in 1997 and located in the trade show capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada, brings a diverse team of highly knowledgeable individuals focused on providing complete turn-key solutions for trade show exhibits and face-to-face marketing events. Norman Davies, Founder of EFI, will remain with Elevation3D and commented that, "the time is right for us to partner with a long-term client and collaborator in Elevation3D. We are excited to become part of a great company and contribute to its long-term growth strategy. We will continue to exceed the expectations of all our customers, as well as Elevation3D customers."



Karns added that, "this positions Elevation3D as a leading global full-service design, production, and face-to-face marketing firm and paves the way for Elevation3D to meet its clients' ever-changing needs. We are poised for rapid growth in 2018 and beyond."



Adam Karns Executive Vice President, Sales commented, "Elevation3D and EFI's domestic and international customers will greatly benefit from our enhanced capabilities and the inherent benefits of a strong base of operations in both Boston and Las Vegas."



For more information about Elevation3D, go to





Contact:

ptangney@elevation3D.com











More information about Elevation...





