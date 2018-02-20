WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
TLS Productions, Inc. to Exhibit and Present Session on Lighting at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/20/2018
TLS Productions, Inc. will be exhibiting at 2018's EXHIBITORLIVE!

Will you be attending? If so, visit us at Booth #1050!

We've upgraded this year to a larger 10' x 20' booth, which we're equipping with the latest & greatest in lighting & LED video technologies - so stop by & say hi - and learn about all that TLS Productions, Inc. can offer!

Doyle Martin, Chief Operations Officer for TLS Productions, Inc., will be presenting the EXHIBITORLIVE session:

W621: Understanding Your Overhead Rigging, Lighting and AV Exhibit Options
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
3:45pm - 5:15pm
Room: Jasmine H

Overhead rigging, lighting and audiovisual elements can enhance your exhibit by driving traffic and increasing attendees' memorability of their in-booth experience. We'll use case studies, discussion and Q & A to deliver an extensive overview of these attention-getting elements and explore:
  • What you need to know before deciding to use flown or overhead elements
  • Best practices for incorporating lighting, audio and video elements into your exhibit
  • The newest technologies
  • How to use overhead rigging structures to increase your exhibit's engagement metrics
Doyle will also be hosting the following Peer2Peer Roundtable Discussion:

WP16: Entertainment Technology for Events and Exhibits
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
5:30pm - 6:30pm
Room: South Seas F


Discuss the myriad technologies available in the entertainment industry that can be applied to exhibits and events. Topics may include lighting, audio, LED and traditional video, interactive video and more.

To learn more about EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com

Empowering Creativity
We do this by offering a turnkey operation; we provide consultation and all the necessities to design, rig and light exhibits, productions and permanent installations of any size, including state of the art audio and video elements. We offer equipment rentals and sales encompassing most international brands and both electronic and mechanical repairs are done in house. TLS Productions, Inc. also provides theatrical draperies for rental and sale and can fabricate drapery to meet your specific needs. If it's lighting, rigging, staging, audio or video related, there are no limits to the products and services that we can provide.

Be sure to contact our Sales and Rentals Team for great deals from the industry's leading manufacturers, and to find out what TLS Productions, Inc. can do for you, contact us at (855) 515-TLSP (8577) Toll Free or visit www.tlsproductionsinc.com.


Contact:
info@tlsproductionsinc.com






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott