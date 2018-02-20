trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Quality Logo Products Celebrates National Entrepreneurship Week with Giveaway for Small Businesses

Tweet 2/20/2018

As part of their



Founded in 2006, National Entrepreneurship Week is a congressionally-charted celebration dedicated to the support of Entrepreneurship throughout the entire country. Each day features a different theme that offers educational opportunities surrounding the world of entrepreneurship, and Quality Logo Products® is proud to be an official partner who supports these opportunists through their Give Your Brand a Hand program.



Give Your Brand a Hand is an initiative that was created in 2015 as a way to give small businesses the opportunity to thrive with an effective advertising channel after Quality Logo Products® experienced their own success story. Quality Logo Products® built a successful company out of broken hand-me-down laptops and knows firsthand just how difficult it can be to get a business off the ground. Now 15 years later, they're a nearly $50 million business who knows just how important it is to give back once you've found success. Quality Logo Products® also encourages non-profit organizations to enter the giveaway to spread the word about their brand, one example being Operation Appreciation (



This special initiative comes at an opportune time, as Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) recently ranked promotional products as the number one most effective form of advertising to prompt action across all generations. In an age where digital advertising is typically geared toward younger millennials, this means business owners of all kinds have an even more powerful approach to spreading the word about their brand. Recently featured on ABC 7 Chicago, Quality Logo Products is proud to offer this giveaway to any organization with fewer than 50 employees that makes less than $1 million per year.



Small businesses who are interested in applying for the giveaway can enter by going to giveyourbrandahand.com (



For more information, view the ABC 7 Chicago news coverage at:





About Quality Logo Products®

Founded in 2013, Quality Logo Products® started as a two-man operation in the basement of President Bret Bonnet's home. What initially started as an idea Bret came up with in a college course would later become a nearly $50 million operation with two locations in Aurora, Illinois. As a seven-time Inc. 5000 Honoree and a certified Great Place to Work, Quality Logo Products® is proud to give back to small businesses across the country. For more information go to





Contact:

kbrown@qualitylogoproducts.com











