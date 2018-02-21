trending Sponsored Content

Brumark to Give EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 Attendees an Extra Advantage

2/21/2018

Attendees will get an extra advantage when they visit Booth 1125 during



Brumark has invested in improved materials and processes to bring clients the new Advantage XL — superior flooring at unbeatable value. The company will debut its newest innovative flooring solution during EXHIBITORLIVE, where attendees can experience the benefits of Advantage XL and Brumark’s full line of Total Flooring Solutions in Booth 1125.



Brumark and its parent company, Exploring, Inc., are also pleased to be an EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 sponsor. Attendees can experience Brumark custom-printed flooring at the show entrance, The Connection Zone, and outside the VIP lounge, as well as for the Buyer’s Choice and Best of Show awards.



“We are extremely excited to unveil the new Advantage XL at EXHIBITORLIVE because this game-changing flooring truly gives our customers a huge advantage in quality and value,” says James Zacharias, Vice President of Sales at Brumark. “Attendees will have multiple opportunities to experience Brumark’s Total Flooring Solutions, from our booth to Brumark flooring in use in clients’ exhibits and throughout the show floor. We look forward to talking with visitors about how Brumark’s flooring solutions can benefit them.”



More information about Brumark, the national leader in tradeshow and event flooring solutions, is available at





