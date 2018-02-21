ID3 Group to Sponsor Engagement and Smiles at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018

trending Sponsored Content

2/21/2018

ID3 Group is pleased to sponsor



The element, which will be unveiled at the show, will provide a fun backdrop for selfies and group photo ops.



“We are very pleased to partner with EXHIBITORLIVE to create engaging experiences for attendees,” says Matt Kelly, Chief Operating Officer at Exploring, Inc., the parent company of ID3 Group. “The talented team at ID3 Group works strategically with design and production groups, providing a unique slate of expert capabilities to bring even the most complex environments, experiences, and entertainment projects to fruition. This is the perfect opportunity to showcase what ID3 Group can do for clients while sponsoring a great industry event.”



More information about ID3 Group and its unique range of capabilities is available at





About ID3 Group

ID3 Group is a full-service fabrication company offering turnkey custom fabrication services to create memorable experiences, environments and entertainment. As the Dreambuilders, ID3 Group works directly with exhibit companies, event and experiential companies, and marketing and PR agencies to bring their creativity and designs to life. The company offers a unique range of capabilities, including carpentry, metalworking, waterjet cutting, 3Dimensioneering®, mold creating and casting, 3D scanning, graphic printing and paint and finish, all under one roof. Learn more at





Contact:

abucklin@exploring.com









