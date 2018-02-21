|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
3D Exhibits to Deliver Sweet Surprises at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/21/2018
EXHIBITORLIVE attendees are in for a sweet surprise. 3D Exhibits, a full-service trade show exhibit design and marketing company, will be engraving attendees' faces onto macaroon cookies.
Yes, you read that right. Visit 3D Exhibits to have your very own mug engraved on a macaroon-a Sweet Selfie you can brag about on social media, take home with you-or munch on.
Why? Because it's fun. And we all need a little fun to break up the hard work we do.
To receive your Sweet Selfie, stop by the 3D Exhibits booth and meet with one of our team members. We'll capture a little information about you and give you a ticket to enter our Macaroon Selfie queue.
While you're at our booth, attend a 3D Exhibits Ideation Calibration Workshop, or attend an Expert Meeting. At an Expert Meeting, you'll meet with a 3D Exhibits team member to discuss Real Solutions to your biggest exhibiting challenges. "People will leave with ideas for Real Solutions that will generate Real Results," says Nicole Genarella, executive vp of sales and marketing at 3D Exhibits.
At the Ideation Calibration Workshop, which will be presented twice daily on Monday and Tuesday, and once on Wednesday, you'll learn a process that identifies where your brand is today, where it needs to be, and how to bridge the gap in between-as well as how to align your team including management. Attendees who participate will leave ready to conduct an Ideation Calibration Workshop for their own company.
"Think of Ideation Calibration as brainstorm meets brand review meets vision summit," says Genarella. Participants gain an understanding of what trade show marketing strategies work best for their company and leave with a plan to elevate their exhibit marketing program to the next level.
In addition, 3D Exhibits will give away one free Ideation Calibration Workshop to be conducted in the winning EXHIBITORLIVE attendee's own facility.
EXHIBITORLIVE, the trade show for trade show and corporate event marketing, will be held February 25-March 1 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Visit 3D Exhibits at EXHIBITORLIVE booth #1433.
Reserve your spot in an Ideation Calibration Workshop or Expert Meeting, enter to win an Ideation Calibration Workshop, and learn more at www.3DExhibits.com/exhibitorlive.
About 3D Exhibits
Privately held 3D Exhibits is fiercely committed to our clients' success. We design, fabricate and manage exhibits and events-plus deliver supporting data capture, interactive tools, marketing integration and analytics. Our focus on client service, attention to detail and total program management has propelled our firm to an annual sales volume of $85 million. For more information, visit www.3DExhibits.com.
Contact:
lsinicki@3DExhibits.com
More information about 3D Exhibits...
|
