EXHIBITOR Partners with Live Marketing to Form the 'Species Squad' of Roving Ambassadors at EXHIBITORLIVE

Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/22/2018





Live Marketing, an award-winning trade show and event creative agency and WBENC-certified woman-owned business, will sponsor the "Species Squad" - a roving group of eight engagement ambassadors - to welcome attendees, demonstrate the conference mobile app and web site, and help first-time attendees to get more out of their conference experience.



"We are excited to partner with Live Marketing to help engage our attendees in new ways at EXHIBITORLIVE," said Randy Acker, President & COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "With so many new elements to the conference this year, this partnership will help provide valuable information and fun, timely assistance throughout the conference."



"We look forward to creating this new experience for attendees at EXHIBITORLIVE," said Anne Trompeter, principal and executive creative strategist for Live Marketing. "The 'Species Squad' will demonstrate our unique strategies for engaging audiences and to deliver real results in an industry that is constantly evolving."



Acker continued, "The 'Species Squad' nomenclature is based on the tagline for this year's conference, which is 'Connect With Your Species.' All EXHIBITORLIVE attendees are welcome to seek them out."



Live Marketing will also sponsor EXHIBITORLIVE's Peer2Peer Roundtables on Tuesday and Wednesday, where participants can bounce ideas off their colleagues and share ideas at tables moderated by experts in various trade show and event-related fields.



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.





About Live Marketing

As an award-winning agency, Live Marketing develops and delivers engaging trade show and strategies (live + digital). For 40 years, Live Marketing has produced experiences that create results for our clients—from start ups to flagship brands in all verticals.



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com











More information about Live Marketing...





