|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITORLIVE News
IFES to Present Global Village at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Partners with Live Marketing to Form the 'Species Squad' of Roving Ambassadors at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/22/2018
EXHIBITOR magazine announces a partnership with Live Marketing, who will provide engagement ambassadors to welcome attendees at EXHIBITORLIVE, The Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing, to be held in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, February 25 - March 1, 2018.
Live Marketing, an award-winning trade show and event creative agency and WBENC-certified woman-owned business, will sponsor the "Species Squad" - a roving group of eight engagement ambassadors - to welcome attendees, demonstrate the conference mobile app and web site, and help first-time attendees to get more out of their conference experience.
"We are excited to partner with Live Marketing to help engage our attendees in new ways at EXHIBITORLIVE," said Randy Acker, President & COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "With so many new elements to the conference this year, this partnership will help provide valuable information and fun, timely assistance throughout the conference."
"We look forward to creating this new experience for attendees at EXHIBITORLIVE," said Anne Trompeter, principal and executive creative strategist for Live Marketing. "The 'Species Squad' will demonstrate our unique strategies for engaging audiences and to deliver real results in an industry that is constantly evolving."
Acker continued, "The 'Species Squad' nomenclature is based on the tagline for this year's conference, which is 'Connect With Your Species.' All EXHIBITORLIVE attendees are welcome to seek them out."
Live Marketing will also sponsor EXHIBITORLIVE's Peer2Peer Roundtables on Tuesday and Wednesday, where participants can bounce ideas off their colleagues and share ideas at tables moderated by experts in various trade show and event-related fields.
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About Live Marketing
As an award-winning agency, Live Marketing develops and delivers engaging trade show and strategies (live + digital). For 40 years, Live Marketing has produced experiences that create results for our clients—from start ups to flagship brands in all verticals. Learn more at www.livemarketing.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
More information about Live Marketing...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|