EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Partners with Brumark and ID3 Group to Provide a Fun Design Element at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/22/2018
EXHIBITOR magazine announces a partnership with Exploring Inc.'s Brumark and ID3 Group to create an engaging new attraction for attendees at EXHIBITORLIVE, The Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing, to be held in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, February 25 - March 1, 2018.
Brumark and ID3 Group will provide a large, three-dimensional design element in the new Connection Zone at the conference. This yet-to-be-announced element was created to provide a fun backdrop for selfies and group photo ops, to be unveiled at the show.
"I look forward to seeing the reaction of EXHIBITORLIVE attendees when they first experience this wild creation," said Randy Acker, President & COO of Exhibitor Media Group.
“We are very pleased to partner with EXHIBITORLIVE to create engaging experiences for attendees,” said Matt Kelly, Chief Operating Officer at Exploring, Inc., the parent company of ID3 Group. “This is the perfect opportunity to showcase what ID3 Group can do for strategic partners while sponsoring a great industry event.”
"This partnership is the culmination of conversations we've had over the years to help enhance the attendee experience," continued Acker. "My thanks to Matt Kelly, David Walens, and their talented teams, for creating this fun and engaging new experience for the EXHIBITOR community."
For more information about Brumark, the national leader in tradeshow and event flooring solutions, visit www.brumark.com. For more information about ID3 Group and its unique range of capabilities, go to www.id3group.com.
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About ID3 Group
ID3 Group is a full-service fabrication company offering turnkey custom fabrication services to create memorable experiences, environments and entertainment. As the Dreambuilders, ID3 Group works directly with exhibit companies, event and experiential companies, and marketing and PR agencies to bring their creativity and designs to life. The company offers a unique range of capabilities, including carpentry, metalworking, waterjet cutting, 3Dimensioneering®, mold creating and casting, 3D scanning, graphic printing and paint and finish, all under one roof. Learn more at www.id3group.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
