EXHIBITOR Partners with Brumark and ID3 Group to Provide a Fun Design Element at EXHIBITORLIVE

Brumark and ID3 Group will provide a large, three-dimensional design element in the new Connection Zone at the conference. This yet-to-be-announced element was created to provide a fun backdrop for selfies and group photo ops, to be unveiled at the show.



"I look forward to seeing the reaction of EXHIBITORLIVE attendees when they first experience this wild creation," said Randy Acker, President & COO of Exhibitor Media Group.



“We are very pleased to partner with EXHIBITORLIVE to create engaging experiences for attendees,” said Matt Kelly, Chief Operating Officer at Exploring, Inc., the parent company of ID3 Group. “This is the perfect opportunity to showcase what ID3 Group can do for strategic partners while sponsoring a great industry event.”



"This partnership is the culmination of conversations we've had over the years to help enhance the attendee experience," continued Acker. "My thanks to Matt Kelly, David Walens, and their talented teams, for creating this fun and engaging new experience for the EXHIBITOR community."



About ID3 Group

ID3 Group is a full-service fabrication company offering turnkey custom fabrication services to create memorable experiences, environments and entertainment. As the Dreambuilders, ID3 Group works directly with exhibit companies, event and experiential companies, and marketing and PR agencies to bring their creativity and designs to life. The company offers a unique range of capabilities, including carpentry, metalworking, waterjet cutting, 3Dimensioneering®, mold creating and casting, 3D scanning, graphic printing and paint and finish, all under one roof. Learn more at



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



