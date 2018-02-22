trending Sponsored Content

People, Venues & Destinations

Visit KC Names Patrick Geschwind Interim President & CEO

2/22/2018

Visit KC announces the appointment of Patrick Geschwind to the role of Interim President & CEO. Geschwind, owner and senior consultant at Patrick Geschwind & Associates, touts more than three decades of leadership experience, including 25 years of marketing, sales and human resource positions within SBC (now AT&T). His interim role at Kansas City’s hospitality and sales organization will begin Tuesday, Feb. 20.



“Team-oriented and performance-focused, Patrick is a proven leader and we’re fortunate to welcome him aboard Visit KC,” said Chair CiCi Rojas. “His vast experience in organizational leadership will supplement Visit KC’s current momentum while we conduct a national search for a permanent replacement.”



Over the past 14 years, Geschwind has consulted with approximately 70 firms in the profit and not-for-profit sectors, aiding in a variety of capacities including workplace culture, conflict resolution, talent development and executive coaching. Geschwind has previously served in interim roles for the City of Roeland Park, Kan., the Schuyler County Health Department in Lancaster, Mo., and the Blue Ridge Christian School in Kansas City, among others.



"I want to thank Chair CiCi Rojas and the Visit KC Board of Directors for affording me the opportunity to lead this great organization. I am honored and privileged to serve,” said Geschwind. “I am committed to working hard to help our team attain the goals that our Board has established, while building a work climate that promotes camaraderie and open communication. I am thrilled to be here and can't wait to get started."



A graduate of Rockhurst University, Geschwind earned his master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He has also served on a number of local boards including the Human Resource Management Association of Kansas City, the UMKC Bloch School of Business Alumni Group and the Johnson County Community College Career Center Advisory Committee.



His appointment comes after the organization announced the resignation of Ronnie Burt on Jan. 31. A committee within the Visit KC Board of Directors is actively conducting a national search for a permanent replacement. The organization will hold its 2018 Annual Meeting, a gathering of more than 700 industry professionals, at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 27.





About Visit KC

Visit KC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ignite global passion for visiting Kansas City. Through marketing, sales and service of the convention and tourism industries, Visit KC supports a vital and growing component of the local economy—generating nearly 48,000 jobs and $5.5 billion in economic impact annually. For more information about Kansas City, go to





Contact:

dklaus@visitkc.com









