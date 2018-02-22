trending Sponsored Content

Awards, People

Katie Fencl of Catch Des Moines Named to Forty Under 40 List

Tweet 2/22/2018

Katie Fencl, CSEE, Director of Conventions, Sports & Services at Catch Des Moines, has been named a 2018 “Forty Under 40” honoree by the Business Record – a Greater Des Moines weekly business publication.



Chosen by past winners, 40 local business leaders under the age of 40 are selected for their career achievements and community involvement. Fencl was nominated and selected for the award due to her leadership in and out of the office and for her significant contributions to the tourism industry. Fencl has been with Catch Des Moines since 2007, when she was on boarded as the Sports Services Coordinator.



“Katie has been a driving force of our organization and an integral part of our many successes over the past 10 years, including the booking and execution of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and the AAU Junior Olympic Games,” said Greg Edwards, President & CEO of Catch Des Moines. The AAU Junior Olympic Games has a total economic impact of over $80 million for 2009, 2014, 2018 and 2023.



Fencl is the Past President of Team Iowa and a member of the National Association of Sports Commissions and PCMA Heartland Chapter. She is involved in planning and advisory committees targeted to advance and grow Greater Des Moines, serves on the Drake Relays Continuous Improvement Planning and Task Force, is on the Waukee High School Perkins Advisory Committee, Wellmark Pool Planning Committee and was part of the Pleasant Hill Master Plan Park Project Team (now complete). A former student-athlete, she is a graduate of Iowa State University where she is a member of the Cyclone Letterwinners.



Fencl will be profiled in the March 16 edition of the Business Record and will be awarded her Forty Under 40 designation March 29.



More information and a complete list of 2018 Business Record Forty Under 40 winners is available here.





About Catch Des Moines

Catch Des Moines’ mission is to market Greater Des Moines as a visitor destination for meetings, conventions, sporting events and leisure travelers. Representing 15 communities, Catch Des Moines ignites a vital tourism industry - generating more than 18,000 jobs and $2.1 billion in travel spending in Greater Des Moines. For more information about the organization or Greater Des Moines, visit





