Elevate Brand Marketing Hires Amy Parker as Inside Sales Manager

Tweet 2/22/2018

Elevate Brand Marketing, a leading Branded Merchandise and Custom Packaging provider, announces the hiring of Amy Parker to the position of Inside Sales Manager. In this position, she will provide support to the company’s Account Managers with product research, vendor evaluations, product and service quotes, project management and client relations.



“With her tremendous background in shopper marketing and advertising, Amy will broaden our abilities to serve our clients and will help achieve our company’s growth objectives. We are really excited to add someone with her background and drive to our team” said Jeff Sampson, President of Elevate Brand Marketing.



Prior to Elevate Brand Marketing, Ms. Parker spent over a decade in increasingly more responsible positions in shopper marketing, brand management and account management at TracyLocke, a renowned ad agency. Starting as an assistant account executive she rapidly climbed the ladder ultimately becoming an Account Supervisor for one of the agency’s most important clients – Samsung. She was also chosen to be on a select team to work on the agency’s 100th anniversary celebration while reimagining and redefining the agency’s strategy for the next 100 years. Ms. Parker is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.



Elevate Brand Marketing is a marketing firm with a mission to effectively extend brand messaging through results-oriented branded merchandise, custom packaging, kitting, fulfillment and distribution. Our team works with corporate marketing organizations, advertising agencies and major league sports organizations to drive awareness, create interest, provide information, stimulate demand and reinforce the communications strategy of the brand. For more information go to





