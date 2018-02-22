|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITORLIVE News
IFES to Present Global Village at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Elevate Brand Marketing Hires Amy Parker as Inside Sales Manager
2/22/2018
Elevate Brand Marketing, a leading Branded Merchandise and Custom Packaging provider, announces the hiring of Amy Parker to the position of Inside Sales Manager. In this position, she will provide support to the company’s Account Managers with product research, vendor evaluations, product and service quotes, project management and client relations.
“With her tremendous background in shopper marketing and advertising, Amy will broaden our abilities to serve our clients and will help achieve our company’s growth objectives. We are really excited to add someone with her background and drive to our team” said Jeff Sampson, President of Elevate Brand Marketing.
Prior to Elevate Brand Marketing, Ms. Parker spent over a decade in increasingly more responsible positions in shopper marketing, brand management and account management at TracyLocke, a renowned ad agency. Starting as an assistant account executive she rapidly climbed the ladder ultimately becoming an Account Supervisor for one of the agency’s most important clients – Samsung. She was also chosen to be on a select team to work on the agency’s 100th anniversary celebration while reimagining and redefining the agency’s strategy for the next 100 years. Ms. Parker is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Elevate Brand Marketing is a marketing firm with a mission to effectively extend brand messaging through results-oriented branded merchandise, custom packaging, kitting, fulfillment and distribution. Our team works with corporate marketing organizations, advertising agencies and major league sports organizations to drive awareness, create interest, provide information, stimulate demand and reinforce the communications strategy of the brand. For more information go to www.WeElevate.com.
Contact:
Dave.Sedlin@WeElevate.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|