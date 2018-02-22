|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Six Trends Fit to Exhibit in 2018 and Beyond EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITORLIVE News
IFES to Present Global Village at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Perenso Acquires Brolly Events
2/22/2018
Leading Australian-owned mobile B2B ecommerce platform provider Perenso is pleased to announce its acquisition of the Data Connect Corporation’s [DCC] Brolly Events Trade Show division; enabling the consolidation of the Perenso Field Sales and Trade Show applications into one business.
For the past three years Perenso (by SofTech Computing) has worked in an alliance with USA-based Brolly Event Solutions to deliver the event management and ecommerce software solution to the market.
Perenso CEO David Cattell believes the Trade Show platform is the best solution available to the sector. “We are all proud of the success the platform has enjoyed to date and appreciate DCC’s competency in delivering the solution. We are looking forward to the next stage in the product’s development”, he said.
Following a recent strategic review of the respective businesses, the companies have decided to demerge their activities. Effective 19th February 2018, Perenso will assume responsibility for the delivery of the Trade Show platform business. Data Connect Corporation will maintain responsibility for the Document Management segment of its business.
“Separating our activities will allow both companies to focus even harder on bringing the best solutions to our customers with faster lead times and greater empathy for their business needs”, David Cattell said.
“We are excited about the additional benefits we can now offer Trade Show customers through the Perenso Field Sales platform which enables them to leverage the power of the trade show beyond the event, throughout the year”, he said.
Brolly’s Trade Show team will transition into the Perenso family and continue to provide the service excellence they are known for. The only immediate change customers will notice is the rebranding of the platform to Perenso Trade Show.
About Perenso
Since 1994, Perenso has led the market in the provision of mobile B2B ecommerce solutions through its intuitive software platform. Perenso’s sales force automation and trade show operations software optimises the sales process and increases customer profits.
Known for its flexibility in providing solutions that cater to specific business needs, Perenso has grown and maintained a reputation for its ability to get the job done. Perenso’s platform is the solution of choice for leading brands in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Over the Counter (OTC), and Pharmaceutical sectors.
Australian owned and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company is rapidly expanding its global presence with an office in Colorado, USA and plans to expand its footprint across Asia-Pacific and Europe.
For more information go to www.perenso.com.
Contact:
kate.bishop@perenso.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|