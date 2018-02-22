trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Perenso Acquires Brolly Events

Tweet 2/22/2018

Leading Australian-owned mobile B2B ecommerce platform provider Perenso is pleased to announce its acquisition of the Data Connect Corporation’s [DCC] Brolly Events Trade Show division; enabling the consolidation of the Perenso Field Sales and Trade Show applications into one business.



For the past three years Perenso (by SofTech Computing) has worked in an alliance with USA-based Brolly Event Solutions to deliver the event management and ecommerce software solution to the market.



Perenso CEO David Cattell believes the Trade Show platform is the best solution available to the sector. “We are all proud of the success the platform has enjoyed to date and appreciate DCC’s competency in delivering the solution. We are looking forward to the next stage in the product’s development”, he said.



Following a recent strategic review of the respective businesses, the companies have decided to demerge their activities. Effective 19th February 2018, Perenso will assume responsibility for the delivery of the Trade Show platform business. Data Connect Corporation will maintain responsibility for the Document Management segment of its business.



“Separating our activities will allow both companies to focus even harder on bringing the best solutions to our customers with faster lead times and greater empathy for their business needs”, David Cattell said.



“We are excited about the additional benefits we can now offer Trade Show customers through the Perenso Field Sales platform which enables them to leverage the power of the trade show beyond the event, throughout the year”, he said.



Brolly’s Trade Show team will transition into the Perenso family and continue to provide the service excellence they are known for. The only immediate change customers will notice is the rebranding of the platform to Perenso Trade Show.





About Perenso

Since 1994, Perenso has led the market in the provision of mobile B2B ecommerce solutions through its intuitive software platform. Perenso’s sales force automation and trade show operations software optimises the sales process and increases customer profits.



Known for its flexibility in providing solutions that cater to specific business needs, Perenso has grown and maintained a reputation for its ability to get the job done. Perenso’s platform is the solution of choice for leading brands in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Over the Counter (OTC), and Pharmaceutical sectors.



Australian owned and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company is rapidly expanding its global presence with an office in Colorado, USA and plans to expand its footprint across Asia-Pacific and Europe.



For more information go to





Contact:

kate.bishop@perenso.com









Leading Australian-owned mobile B2B ecommerce platform provider Perenso is pleased to announce its acquisition of the Data Connect Corporation’s [DCC] Brolly Events Trade Show division; enabling the consolidation of the Perenso Field Sales and Trade Show applications into one business.For the past three years Perenso (by SofTech Computing) has worked in an alliance with USA-based Brolly Event Solutions to deliver the event management and ecommerce software solution to the market.Perenso CEO David Cattell believes the Trade Show platform is the best solution available to the sector. “We are all proud of the success the platform has enjoyed to date and appreciate DCC’s competency in delivering the solution. We are looking forward to the next stage in the product’s development”, he said.Following a recent strategic review of the respective businesses, the companies have decided to demerge their activities. Effective 19th February 2018, Perenso will assume responsibility for the delivery of the Trade Show platform business. Data Connect Corporation will maintain responsibility for the Document Management segment of its business.“Separating our activities will allow both companies to focus even harder on bringing the best solutions to our customers with faster lead times and greater empathy for their business needs”, David Cattell said.“We are excited about the additional benefits we can now offer Trade Show customers through the Perenso Field Sales platform which enables them to leverage the power of the trade show beyond the event, throughout the year”, he said.Brolly’s Trade Show team will transition into the Perenso family and continue to provide the service excellence they are known for. The only immediate change customers will notice is the rebranding of the platform to Perenso Trade Show.About PerensoSince 1994, Perenso has led the market in the provision of mobile B2B ecommerce solutions through its intuitive software platform. Perenso’s sales force automation and trade show operations software optimises the sales process and increases customer profits.Known for its flexibility in providing solutions that cater to specific business needs, Perenso has grown and maintained a reputation for its ability to get the job done. Perenso’s platform is the solution of choice for leading brands in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Over the Counter (OTC), and Pharmaceutical sectors.Australian owned and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company is rapidly expanding its global presence with an office in Colorado, USA and plans to expand its footprint across Asia-Pacific and Europe.For more information go to www.perenso.com Tweet



