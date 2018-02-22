|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
New Online Ordering System Streamlines Event Services in Cobo Center
2/22/2018
Claude Molinari, general manager of SMG/Cobo Center, today announced the launch of a newly redesigned exhibitor and conference services online ordering system.
Launched and developed during the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Cobo Center, the new system gives in-house and vendor event services a streamlined, transparent ordering process, which allows customer access to ordering history in Cobo from beginning to end.
“For our customers across the globe, this new software creates an online order system for Cobo event services that gives immediate information to users on order status, history and payment,” said Molinari. “Reports, statements, and receipts are digitized, simplified and always accessible.
The new Telling Stone Software enables users to:
Going paperless has been an ongoing part of the Cobo Center sustainability program. This online ordering system encourages the use of digital files to keep and exchange ordering information, not only in the facility, but for customers wherever they are working.
“The advanced technology creates an improved experience for customers who rely on us for their event’s success,” Molinari added.
Implementation of new security and technology improvements at Cobo Center after the $279 million renovation to the building’s infrastructure, are a continued part of the ongoing resurgence of Cobo Center and Detroit.
About Cobo Center
With 723,000 square feet of exhibit space, Cobo Center boasts one of the largest contiguous exhibit floor spaces in North America and is the 17th largest convention center in the country. Visit online at www.cobocenter.com.
About SMG
Founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to 233 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening service. For more information visit www.smgworld.com.
About the DRCFA
On Sept. 9, 2009, operational control of Cobo Center transferred to the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, under a collaborative agreement by the Michigan State Legislature, the City of Detroit, and Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Each of these entities has an appointed member on the DRCFA Board. Larry Alexander is Chairman the Board as the member appointed by the Governor of the State of Michigan. For more information visit www.drcfa.org.
Contact:
mklida@cobocenter.com
More information about Cobo Center...
|
|
|
|