New Products

AmpliVox Launches AirVox Wireless PA System for Events

Tweet 2/22/2018

AmpliVox Sound Systems has unveiled its new AirVox Mobile PA, a completely wireless system that delivers highly intelligible sound for large venues. The compact, battery-operated AirVox combines a master PA unit and two companion speakers to cover audiences of up to 3,000 people, without cords or complicated set-up.



The AirVox includes a 50-watt amp powerful enough to reach audiences of 3,000 people from up to half a mile away. Its horizontally-aligned wide dispersion speakers broadcast crisp, clear sound, with consistent tonal balance and less volume drop-off over long distances. In addition to spoken presentations, the AirVox is ideal for playing music via its integrated Bluetooth® module. The system offers options for multiple wireless microphones and accessory bundles that allow users to customize their system.



The portable AirVox PA fills audio needs in a wide variety of settings, including lecture halls, auditoriums, sporting events, meeting rooms, churches, and outdoor occasions. It also provides outstanding communication support in emergencies, making clear announcements even during power outages.



“We are excited to offer this innovative and versatile new PA system,” notes Don Roth, AmpliVox CEO. “The AirVox delivers tremendous power and sound clarity in a unit that transports easily and sets up in moments. The wireless connectivity between amp, speakers, and microphones allows for flexible arrangements to fit any venue.”



For more information about AmpliVox sound system products, visit



The AirVox master unit pairs with wireless companion speakers to provide complete sound coverage for audiences up to 3000 people, without cords or complicated set up.





About AmpliVox

AmpliVox ® Sound Systems products are predominantly made in the USA, meet stringent CE standards, and come with a warranty up to 12 years. AmpliVox ® Sound Systems offers an extensive range of superior quality, simple to operate, and reliable electronics, including our new integrated multi-media furniture line, to provide maximum satisfaction and ensure a crystal clear message. AmpliVox was named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in recognition of its outstanding company values. AmpliVox products are compliant with the California Environmental Protection Agency Air Resources Board (CARB) and our PA systems and lecterns are manufactured to be RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substance) and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Compliant. Visit



The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by AmpliVox Sound Systems, LLC is under license.





Contact:

nancy@cmacreative.com









