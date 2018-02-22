trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

New Products

Post-Up Stand Introduces New Glow Retractable LED Banner Stand

Tweet 2/22/2018

Post-Up Stand, a leader in custom printed trade show and advertising display solutions located in Cleveland, Ohio, is excited to announce the addition of a new and innovative banner stand to its growing line of custom printed products.



The addition of the Glow Retractable Banner Stand gives Post-Up Stand customers a new and effortless way to draw attention to their message with an easy to assemble, high-impact retractable banner stand. LED lights highlight the top and bottom of the banner of the Glow Retractable Banner Stand and that enhance colorful graphics and messages in any setting.



The Glow Retractable Banner Stand includes a custom printed banner installed in an easy to access cartridge with a choice of three types of materials. The adjustable telescopic pole allows the customer to design a custom height to fit any space.



This LED banner display has everything Post-Up Stand customers need for their graphics and message to make a strong marketing impact and create a lasting impression.



Glow Retractable Banner Stand Features and Highlights: Two rows of 16 LED lights at top and bottom of the display

Electrically powered LED lights run at a cooler temperature compared to other lights and last longer

Custom printed banner sizes available in 33.5” W x 83” H and 33.5 W” x 95” H

Custom heights available upon request

Banner materials offered in Stay Flat Vinyl, Satin or Dye Sub Fabric

Banners installed in an easy to remove banner cartridge making banner graphics easy to change for reuse

Telescopic pole allows customers to adjust the height of the banner up the 95”H

Hardware replacement, banner replacement and top row of LED light strips replacements are all available The Glow Retractable Banner Stand is the first of many innovative, custom printed displays Post-Up Stand plans to add to its product line to continue to expand its inventory of offerings to help provide value to customers and play a role in helping them to achieve and surpass their marketing goals.



“Captivating your audience is a key marketing objective, and we at Post-Up Stand seek products such as Glow to help our customers achieve that goal,” says Post-Up Stand Merchandising Manager, Kelly Gregart.





About Post-Up Stand

Post-Up Stand is a division of TAKKT America, which is a leading B2B direct marketing specialist for business equipment. Post-Up Stand was founded in 2004 and boasts 83,400 square feet of property that handles in-house printing, manufacturing, customer service and inventory storage to help serve a large ranging customer base that consists of retail, education, hospital, manufacturing and financial industries. The company prides itself on high quality service and production as well as a 48 hour turnaround time after artwork proof approval. Post Up Stand is proud to be an industry leader, offering custom printed display solutions to over 75,000 customers in the United States and Canada. For more information go to





Contact:

Justin.Lada@postupstand.com











More information about Post-Up Stand ...





Post-Up Stand, a leader in custom printed trade show and advertising display solutions located in Cleveland, Ohio, is excited to announce the addition of a new and innovative banner stand to its growing line of custom printed products.The addition of the Glow Retractable Banner Stand gives Post-Up Stand customers a new and effortless way to draw attention to their message with an easy to assemble, high-impact retractable banner stand. LED lights highlight the top and bottom of the banner of the Glow Retractable Banner Stand and that enhance colorful graphics and messages in any setting.The Glow Retractable Banner Stand includes a custom printed banner installed in an easy to access cartridge with a choice of three types of materials. The adjustable telescopic pole allows the customer to design a custom height to fit any space.This LED banner display has everything Post-Up Stand customers need for their graphics and message to make a strong marketing impact and create a lasting impression.Glow Retractable Banner Stand Features and Highlights:The Glow Retractable Banner Stand is the first of many innovative, custom printed displays Post-Up Stand plans to add to its product line to continue to expand its inventory of offerings to help provide value to customers and play a role in helping them to achieve and surpass their marketing goals.“Captivating your audience is a key marketing objective, and we at Post-Up Stand seek products such as Glow to help our customers achieve that goal,” says Post-Up Stand Merchandising Manager, Kelly Gregart.About Post-Up StandPost-Up Stand is a division of TAKKT America, which is a leading B2B direct marketing specialist for business equipment. Post-Up Stand was founded in 2004 and boasts 83,400 square feet of property that handles in-house printing, manufacturing, customer service and inventory storage to help serve a large ranging customer base that consists of retail, education, hospital, manufacturing and financial industries. The company prides itself on high quality service and production as well as a 48 hour turnaround time after artwork proof approval. Post Up Stand is proud to be an industry leader, offering custom printed display solutions to over 75,000 customers in the United States and Canada. For more information go to www.postupstand.com Tweet



