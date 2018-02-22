|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITORLIVE News
IFES to Present Global Village at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Post-Up Stand Introduces New Glow Retractable LED Banner Stand
2/22/2018
Post-Up Stand, a leader in custom printed trade show and advertising display solutions located in Cleveland, Ohio, is excited to announce the addition of a new and innovative banner stand to its growing line of custom printed products.
The addition of the Glow Retractable Banner Stand gives Post-Up Stand customers a new and effortless way to draw attention to their message with an easy to assemble, high-impact retractable banner stand. LED lights highlight the top and bottom of the banner of the Glow Retractable Banner Stand and that enhance colorful graphics and messages in any setting.
The Glow Retractable Banner Stand includes a custom printed banner installed in an easy to access cartridge with a choice of three types of materials. The adjustable telescopic pole allows the customer to design a custom height to fit any space.
This LED banner display has everything Post-Up Stand customers need for their graphics and message to make a strong marketing impact and create a lasting impression.
Glow Retractable Banner Stand Features and Highlights:
“Captivating your audience is a key marketing objective, and we at Post-Up Stand seek products such as Glow to help our customers achieve that goal,” says Post-Up Stand Merchandising Manager, Kelly Gregart.
About Post-Up Stand
Post-Up Stand is a division of TAKKT America, which is a leading B2B direct marketing specialist for business equipment. Post-Up Stand was founded in 2004 and boasts 83,400 square feet of property that handles in-house printing, manufacturing, customer service and inventory storage to help serve a large ranging customer base that consists of retail, education, hospital, manufacturing and financial industries. The company prides itself on high quality service and production as well as a 48 hour turnaround time after artwork proof approval. Post Up Stand is proud to be an industry leader, offering custom printed display solutions to over 75,000 customers in the United States and Canada. For more information go to www.postupstand.com.
Contact:
Justin.Lada@postupstand.com
More information about Post-Up Stand ...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|