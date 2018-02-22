|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Thallo LLC Expands Site Selection and Procurement Services, Launches New Web Site
2/22/2018
Thallo LLC announces that it has fully launched its new website and is expanding its site selection and procurement services to also include full meeting management.
Known for its customer-first culture, the company strives to provide its clients with a variety of la carte options in order to align with their specific meeting and budget objectives.
Of the new endeavor, Thallo CEO Ginny Davito said, “I am excited to build an organization that embodies my core philosophy. When your customers are your first priority, things just naturally fall into place, there are no difficult choices, transparency and integrity are a natural byproduct.
While Thallo is a new brand, the team is comprised of hospitality professionals with over 30 years of experience who have worked on both sides of the industry. Having the knowledge of how hotels operate and understanding the meeting management needs of corporations and associations makes Thallo a unique organization with a valuable perspective.
About Thallo, LLC
Thallo, LLC is a site selection, procurement, and full meeting management company based in Denver, CO. Our mission is to be recognized as the premier meeting service organization in the industry, not for its size, but for its customer-first culture delivering WOW through service. For more information go to www.thalloevents.com.
Contact:
gdavito@thalloevents.com
|
|
|
|