L.A. Tourism Names Deanna Varga Representative, Australia MICE

Tweet 2/22/2018

During this year’s Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME), Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board announced the appointment of Deanna Varga as Representative, MICE, serving Australia & New Zealand. In this new role for the organization, Varga will be solely dedicated to driving meetings, incentive, conventions and exhibition business to Los Angeles from the two key markets. She is based out of Sydney and reports to Bryan Churchill, vice president of hotel sales for L.A. Tourism.



Varga joins L.A. Tourism with 20 years of sales and marketing experience including MICE strategy in the business events sector. She previously held roles at Business Events Sydney and Business Events Australia. She has also worked in various capacities for hotels by Accor and Sofitel, the Australian National Maritime Museum and China National Convention Centre.



“Deanna brings a tremendous wealth of sales experience to the L.A. Tourism team as we look to strengthen our commitment to the Australian market with a dedicated MICE representative for the first time ever,” said Bryan Churchill. “Our famous neighborhoods, diverse portfolio of hotels and unique venues, and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – the premier gateway to the Pacific Rim – establish L.A. as a true global MICE destination, particularly for incentive meetings.”



“I am excited to engage with meeting professionals across Australia and New Zealand to showcase Los Angeles as a leading MICE destination and further develop L.A. Tourism’s sales strategy in 2018 and beyond,” said Deanna Varga.



In 2017, Los Angeles welcomed 411,000 visitors from Australia, making it the destination’s second largest overseas market, behind China.



Visit Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board and meet Deanna at AIME booth #2330. To learn more about booking a meeting or event in Los Angeles, visit





ABOUT LOS ANGELES TOURISM & CONVENTION BOARD

Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board is a private, non-profit business association whose primary mission is to market and promote Los Angeles as the premier site for leisure travel, meetings and conventions as the City’s official tourism marketing organization.



One of the world’s most dynamic and diverse destinations, Los Angeles is comprised of more than 30 diverse neighborhoods and considered the cultural hub of the Pacific Rim. Home to near-perfect weather, 75 miles of jaw-dropping shoreline, more museums than any other U.S. city and an award-winning culinary scene, Los Angeles presents endless possibilities that keep its more than 48 million annual visitors entertained. For more information about the endless meeting experiences offered in Los Angeles, visit





Contact:

sapelian@LATourism.org









