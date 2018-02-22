trending Sponsored Content

People

VizCom Media and Nimlok Michigan Hire Jennifer Schuurman as Project Manager

Tweet 2/22/2018

VizCom Media and Nimlok Michigan, leading custom print and display companies based in Michigan, announce the addition of Jennifer Schuurman to the team in the position of Project Manager.



Jennifer has extensive experience in product and project management as well as promotion, marketing and design experience which will serve her well in her new position.



We welcome Jennifer Schuurman and look forward to a successful future with her.





About VizCom Media and Nimlok Michigan

As an advertising and marketing supplier, we offer the highest level of design and production to make your displays and exhibits impress. With VizCom Media, you get a large and grand format print production house servicing advertising agency, smaller format print companies, and tradeshow display/exhibit providers. Nimlok Michigan serves as your single source solution provider for trade show exhibits, branded environments and a full spectrum of exhibit services. For more information go to





Contact:

greg@vizcommedia.com









